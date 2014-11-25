Tessel 2: Pairing JavaScript and the Internet of Things with Ease
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to pair and run a simple JavaScript powered app on the Tessel 2 microcontroller.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi explores the connected device projects Mozilla are moving into after Firefox OS' pivot into the Internet of Things.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores pairing the Amazon Echo with IFTTT recipes. He looks at triggering LIFX lights, SMS, email and Google Spreadsheets.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at extending the functionality of a personal assistant in Api.ai using custom intents and contexts.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at the growth in JavaScript's potential within the Internet of Things in various ways throughout 2015.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti provides guidance on using the new Pebble Dictation API with a demo that sends dictated messages to Slack via IFTTT.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti gives the lowdown on the Pebble Time Round, what it means for developers and some tips for developing on the new platform.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to make a smartphone IoT dashboard using the Blynk mobile app and a Particle device.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to create a Particle device powered button that starts and stops Toggl time tracking via a Node server.
By Michele Tameni,
Michele Tameni demonstrates how to program the Intel Edison to easily create powerful IoT applications.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to use the Lightblue Bean, node-serialport and IFTTT to turn on a LIFX light bulb with the opening and closing of a door.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores the new Particle Photon, its hardware changes and the process of connecting it up to Wi-Fi and installing a sample app.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use Three.js and Node to create a real time visualisation of tweets in virtual reality.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti covers how you can use IFTTT, Slack and Google Spreadsheets to monitor and log your Particle device activity.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to run Windows 10 IoT Core on a Raspberry Pi and use it to control a pair of servos.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to connect up a NeoMatrix NeoPixel grid to the Particle Core and its cloud service to control it via HTTP requests.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to use HTML5, JavaScript, Three.js and Google Cardboard to provide a VR view from a Raspberry Pi camera.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti creates an augmented reality LIFX lightbulb controller using awe.js and IFTTT.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how connect up IoT devices to IFTTT using an Arduino, a LIFX light bulb and Node.js.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to display PNG images using a Freetronics Dot Matrix LED Display, an Arduino and Node.js.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use HTML5, JavaScript, Three.js, a smartphone and Google Cardboard to create a filtered AR viewfinder.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to bring in BLE beacon functionality to a mobile app using BlueCats and PhoneGap.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to control your LIFX smart light bulbs using IFTTT, the Jawbone UP24 and the IFTTT ESPN channel.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to create an Arduino based remote control for Mac OSX using Node.js, johnny-five and AppleScript.
By Michele Tameni,
Michele Tameni introduces the Intel Edison, a perfect compute module for those involved with Internet of Things development.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to bring web APIs into the virtual reality world using Google Cardboard, JavaScript and three.js.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to display a Web API on an Arduino based LCD display using Node.js and johnny-five.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti demonstrates how to connect up Web APIs and the Internet of Things to the Unity Game Engine.
By Alex Brisbourne,
How does UX change when we take our apps from PCs and phones to our walls and whitegoods? Alex Brisbourne looks at how UX effects the internet of things.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article raises the question of why JavaScript is the right choice as the language of the Internet of Things.