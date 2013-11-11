JavaScript Beyond the Web in 2014
JavaScript
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article looks at JavaScript in contexts other than the web. Specifically, it looks at JavaScript's use in the Internet of Things (IoT).
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article looks at JavaScript in contexts other than the web. Specifically, it looks at JavaScript's use in the Internet of Things (IoT).
By Jen Looper,
Spark OS is a new operating system designed to make IoT development easier. We take a look at how it works and what it can do.
By Patrick Catanzariti,