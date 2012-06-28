How to Edit Source Files Directly in Chrome
Learn how to edit source files within Chrome and save the result to a local file. Changes can also be applied immediately without refreshing the browser.
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra introduces the Remix IDE for developing smart contracts for the Ethereum blockchain.
By Jurgen Van de Moere,
Jurgen Van de Moere presents five productivity tips for working with WebStorm and Angular to complete your Angular projects more efficiently.
By Valdio Veliu,
Last year Valdio Veliu wrote a popular article on his favorite plugins for Android Studio, now he's back with more to streamline your development process.
By Donald Dragoti,
There are many ways to install the Android SDK depending on how you want to develop your apps. Donald Dragoti rounds up the options.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno reveals some little known tips and tricks for upgrades to your development workflow - from health to speed of development, everything's on the menu!
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham Doustdar talks about a much ignored issue in the world of coding - accessibility. Which tools do it right? Which ones do it wrong? Find out!
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman takes a look at the most popular code editors used by Python experts, and explains how to set up the most popular: Sublime Text
By Alex Walker,
Dreamweaver's ability to work directly with PSDs is a new approach to bridging the gap between layouts and code. Alex takes it for a test-drive.
By George Fekete,
Komodo IDE is an excellent, cross-platform IDE that helps developers of all stripes work smarter. Here's a guide to making it your own.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig reviews and compares four sophisticated text editors which have become web developer favorites. Will you be tempted to try another application?
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius tells us about the four features that make PhpED the right IDE for him
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how you get XDebug to work though PHPStorm across a Vagrant layer all the way to your PHP app. Don't let virtual machines impede your debugging!
By Bruno Skvorc,
A short list of facts and news about the PHP world you may have missed over the past several weeks.
By Bruno Skvorc,
What's new in PhpStorm 8? Drupal 8 support, PHPUnit4 support, Behat intellisense, remote interpreters, and much more! Download and test the EAP today!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Discover the best php IDE in 2014 with our survey results. Over 4000 participants voiced their opinion.
By Bruno Skvorc,
This survey attempts to discover the best PHP IDE currently in use
By Bruno Skvorc,
Some of the best productivity hacks for PhpStorm - the PHP IDE
By Craig Buckler,
