dependency injection
-
-
Java 5 5
Three Design Patterns That Use Inversion of Control
-
Java 1 2
Using CDI/Weld to Inject JPA/Hibernate Entity Managers
-
Java 2 4
Introduction to Contexts and Dependency Injection (CDI)
-
PHP 4 4
Disco with Design Patterns: A Fresh Look at Dependency Injection
-
PHP 2 15
How to Build Your Own Dependency Injection Container
-
JavaScript 4 109
What's New in AngularJS 2.0
-
Web 1
On Our Radar: Closures, Copyright and the Best Apps of 2014
-
Web 3
On Our Radar: PHP 7 Controversy and Dependency Injection
-
JavaScript 30 67
Using RequireJS in AngularJS Applications
-
JavaScript 9 8
Tracking Expenses with CouchDB and Angular
-
PHP 1 5
Data Validation in Laravel: The Right Way - Custom Validators
-
PHP 74 5
PHP Dependency Injection Container Performance Benchmarks
-
PHP 41 7
Data Validation in Laravel: The Right Way
-
JavaScript 9 5
Dependency Injection: Angular vs. RequireJS
-
PHP 3 4
Mock your Test Dependencies with Mockery
-
PHP 2 4
Building a Drupal 8 Module - Config and the Service Container
-
PHP 12 7
Dependency Injection with Laravel's IoC