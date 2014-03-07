How to Build a Developer Blog with Gatsby and MDX
By Scott Spence,
Want to build your own developer blog? Learn how to make your content shine with this extensive guide on setting up a Gatsby project from scratch.
By Scott Spence,
Want to build your own developer blog? Learn how to make your content shine with this extensive guide on setting up a Gatsby project from scratch.
By Sufyan bin Uzayr,
Sufyan bin Uzayr digs into how you can use WordPress to run a regular, non-blog website, covering the steps required to disable blog-specific functionality, how to choose the right kind of theme, plugins for non-blog sites, and issues related to content management issues on non-blog WordPress sites.
By Tony Spiro,
This tutorial shows you how to easily create a simple blog that is both fast and light-weight, using React, GraphQL and Cosmic JS.
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt, we've found a lot of Laravel and/or JSON focused packages. It's an interesting combo which led us to our newest "app idea of the month"!
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes shows how to write robust, testable code using SOLID principles by building a small but functional microblog with only minimal dependencies
By Charles Costa,
Publishing your own eBooks can seem daunting, however WordPress' versatility makes eBook creation easy by using existing content and off-the-shelf plugins.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to install, use, customize, and deploy a static site blog generated with Sculpin - a PHP static site generator!
By Bruno Skvorc,
A list of must-have Grav plugins to round off any developer's personal blog, plus some extra performance and quality tweaks.
By Sal Partovi,
Sal Partovi shares lessons learned after migrating the ten-year-old Campaign Monitor blog to a new WordPress site, redesigning the entire user experience.
By Adam Roberts,
SitePoint is now more secure. Managing editor Adam Roberts explains how and why we made the move.
By SitePoint Offers,
Get lifetime access to TeslaThemes' growing collection of pro-quality WordPress themes for 81% off
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas explores the new features unveiled in Octopress 3. Learn how to easily create and deploy a blog based on Jekyll and get your voice out there.
By Vikas Lalwani,
Vikas Lalwani demonstrates how to set up a Jekyll blog on GitHub Pages using Poole's Hyde theme.
By Kitty Giraudel,
WordPress or Jekyll? If you're creating or porting your blog to a new platform, this article covers the main differences between the two popular choices.
By Charles Costa,
How much do bloggers really make? Is it really a world full of free stuff and travelling to exotic locations or do real bloggers work hard over many years?
By David Turnbull,
WordPress has long been top of the list for bloggers, but it does have drawbacks. David Turnbull explains why static blog generator Jekyll might be better.
By Thien Tran Duy,
Build a simple CRUD app with MongoDB in PHP - Thien Tran Duy explains how