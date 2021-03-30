Scott is a self taught web developer from the UK with over 2 years commercial experience specialising in React, Gatsby and the Jamstack. He co hosts the fortnightly web dev talk show Whiskey Wednesday and is currently collaborating on MDX Embed, enabling embeddable components in your MDX powered sites. Scott has over 10 years prior experience as a VBA analyst developer for large financial organisations.
Scott's article
How to Build a Developer Blog with Gatsby and MDX
JavaScript
By Scott Spence,
Want to build your own developer blog? Learn how to make your content shine with this extensive guide on setting up a Gatsby project from scratch.