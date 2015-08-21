React Native End-to-end Testing and Automation with Detox
By Ahmed Mahmoud,
Learn how to use Detox to implement end-to-end testing in your React Native app, covering configuration, writing selectors, common challenges, and more.
By Craig Buckler,
Learn how to migrate to Gulp.js 4.0 and update your 3.0 gulpfile.js configurations. Find out what you need to know about changes in Gulp.js functionality.
By Dan Greenberg,
Here are the pros and cons of 7 different open-source test automation frameworks.
By Bruno Skvorc,
How compatible are git and wordpress? Let's see how easy it is to make WordPress posts auto-update based on PR submissions on the Github repository!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris writes test watchers: auto-compiling PHP from Preprocess files, and auto-testing after every file-change. No need to manually run PHPUnit ever again!
By Jeff Smith,
Looking for ways to be more efficient when setting up and maintaining multiple WordPress sites? Here are some suggestions for WP-CLI automation.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes sets up a CI pipeline on SemaphoreCI and makes sure it invokes Deployer or Laravel Envoy to deploy the app after a successful commit / test.
By Anja Skrba,
Anja Skrba looks at seven marketing automation tools for entrepreneurs on a budget.
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj takes us through the basic process of setting up Continuous Deployment to a DigitalOcean server by means of Semaphore CI. Exciting!
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj demonstrates Laravel Dusk - a browser testing tool designed for testing your apps in full - including UI and JavaScript!
By Alex Bilbie,
Alex Bilbie looks at Jenkins' newest feature: pipelines. With it, we configure Laravel's auto-testing procedure, and make sure our builds stay alive!
By Lucy Barret,
Lucy Barret shares some of the best tools and plugins for WordPress Automation that will help boost your productivity.
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj demonstrates the full process of writing custom code for deploying different commits of your app to an SFTP server using Git and PhpSecLib
By Reza Lavarian,
Crunz is a framework-agnostic library for scheduling and defining cronjobs wholly in PHP. Commit them to VCS, edit without server access, and more!
By Daniel Schwarz,
Use these Zapier workflows for entrepreneurs to integrate services, automate processes, and make more money with less effort.
By Joel Falconer,
The future of work has changed a lot over the past decade. It's going to change again - by disappearing.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes demonstrates Deployer, a tool for deploying PHP applications to live, development, or staging servers with just a few lines of PHP code.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes introduces the Web Driver API integration with PHPUnit by utilizing Facebook's Webdriver for PHP to simulate a browser and automate it