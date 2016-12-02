Boost Productivity with 5 Tools for WordPress Automation

Managing a WordPress site can be a challenging task, especially if your site is receiving a lot of web visitors. There are a whole slew of activities, ranging from creating quality content regularly, to keeping up with comments, managing social media networks, to implementing content marketing strategies and so on, you need to manage everything.

Although WordPress is an ingenious platform, you need to spend a lot of time and energy in making your site look outstanding from all perspectives. You always need to make sure that the changes you make to your site work in your favour. However, analysing each and every WordPress task becomes difficult, but with the help of WordPress automation tools and plugins, you can achieve your goals with ease.

Fortunately, WordPress offers a plethora of tools and plugins that enable you to automate your WordPress tasks in minutes. By allowing your WordPress site to do all the heavy lifting by itself, you’ll be able to concentrate more on other imperative aspects that can boost your productivity and efficiency.

Here’s a list of some of the best WordPress tools and plugins that will automate some of the key tasks of your website.

1. Gravitate Automated Tester

Availability: WordPress Plugin Directory

Gravitate Automated Tester makes it easy for you to run tests against your PHP or JavaScript code. Although it’s ideal for developers, anyone can use it – all thanks to its simple and user-friendly interface.

The plugin simply checks for PHP errors, JavaScript errors, and other warnings. In fact, it allows search engines to index your site automatically in production and disallow them to index the site in Dev and Staging.

2. Social Media Auto Publish

Availability: WordPress Plugin Directory

It’s an amazing social media automation plugin for WordPress that publishes posts automatically to the popular social media networks, such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. This plugin eases the process of attaching images to posts.

The best feature of the Social Media Auto Publish plugin is that it allows you to filter shares by category or custom post types in seconds. However, you’ll need to create an application with each social networking profile in order to connect your account with the plugin, but it’s a straightforward process so you don’t need to worry about it.

3. WordPress to Twitter

Availability: WordPress Plugin Directory

This plugin automatically posts a Twitter update whenever you update your WordPress blog or add a link, along with the selected URL shortening service.

Since Twitter has become one of the best social sharing platforms for sharing blog posts, you should incorporate the WordPress to Twitter plugin to automate this social media marketing task. Adding hashtags to blog post topics becomes easy as you can format your tweets before publishing.

In addition, it automatically sends published posts to your Twitter profile whenever the post goes live. There is also a premium version of this plugin that enables you to schedule tweets, tweet a post or add images multiple times.

4. CoSchedule

Availability: WordPress Plugin Directory

CoSchedule is an editor calendar plugin for WordPress that helps you schedule posts automatically in a calendar view. It’s an ideal tool for content marketing and social scheduling. It saves you time by keeping you and your team organised for different social media marketing campaigns.

All you need to do is integrate this plugin into your WordPress site, and it’ll help you collaborate, schedule, and automate all of your social media and content marketing activities in seconds.

5. UpdraftPlus

Availability: WordPress Plugin Directory

If you want to automate the backups and restoration tasks of your site, then UpdraftPlus is an ideal option for you. You can backup your site to the Cloud, Google Drive, Rackspace Cloud, Dropbox or UpdraftPlus Vault. You can then even restore in a few clicks.

The plugin runs backups automatically on a repeating schedule to let you focus on other important things. In fact, it automatically resumes or retires the failed uploads and allows you to download backup archives directly from your WordPress dashboard.

Conclusion

Automating different WordPress tasks can help you focus on the other essential aspects of your site that can boost the efficiency of your work and let you generate more leads for your business.

With the help of these 5 plugins, you can automate tasks for your WordPress site and help make your way to being a successful site owner.