Narayan's articles
Enterprise Search with Apache Solr and WordPress
By Narayan Prusty,
Apache Solr is an Open Source, enterprise search server. In this article we walk you through integrating Solr and WordPress for high performance search.
How to Add QR Codes to WordPress Posts
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we explore QR codes, and show you how to create a plugin that adds a QR code to the end of every WordPress post representing the URL.
Developing for the WordPress.org Plugin Directory
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we walk you through the basics needed to submit a plugin to the official WordPress.org Plugin Directory.
Adding a Google+ Sign-In to WordPress
By Narayan Prusty,
This tutorial is aimed at WordPress developers who want to add a Google+ login to their WordPress theme, streamlining the login process for users.
Building a PhoneGap App with a WordPress Backend
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, Narayan Prusty will show you how to use WordPress as a backend for a simple PhoneGap mobile application using REST APIs.