Windows Terminal: The Complete Guide
By Craig Buckler,
Windows Terminal is an ideal accompaniment to WSL2. It's fast, configurable, looks great, and offers all the benefits of both Windows and Linux development.
Learn how to install, set up, manage, and use a full Linux environment on your Windows 10 PC with Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2).
By Craig Buckler, Michael Wanyoike,
A step-by-step guide to manually installing the Apache Web Server on Windows, with links to further reading and resources.
By Adrian Try,
Adrian Try covers a selection of the best Markdown editors for Linux, with tips on how to choose the best one for you.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes takes a stroll through upgrading ASP.NET classic apps to ASP.NET Core.
By Luka Žitnik,
Luka covers some Logstash basics, and teaches you how to send event messages from PHP to it on Windows. Yes - PHP on Windows - still alive and kicking!
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at adding maps and geolocation functionality to Windows Phone Apps.
By Lesley Lutomski,
Lesley Lutomski introduces the Linux operating system and what you need to know to give it a try and install it on your computer.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Aldo Ziflaj looks at Microsoft's App Studio, a handy free tool for creating basic Windows Phone apps.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at how XAML controls in Visual Studio can help beginner programmers create Windows Phone apps.
By Rey Bango,
A glimpse into the Windows 10 upgrade notification and the benefits and PC compatibility of the operating system
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to run Windows 10 IoT Core on a Raspberry Pi and use it to control a pair of servos.
By Marcello La Rocca,
In the second part of this series, Marcello La Rocca discusses how to build the client part to present the information to the users in a nice way.
By Marcello La Rocca,
In the first part of this series, Marcello La Rocca discusses how to create the server of a battery visualization service built with JavaScript and Node.js.
By Christian Cantrell,
Christian Cantrell presents tips on how designers and developers can get familiar with the devices and platforms they develop for.
By Bruno Skvorc,
StackEdit has reached a new milestone version - 4.0. See what's new, how to run it locally, and how to enable multiple instances!
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren explains how you can use MS Interop to create Microsoft Word documents in PHP ready, immediately ready for the printer
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius tells us about the four features that make PhpED the right IDE for him
By Bruno Skvorc,
Is it possible to get eZ Publish up and running in a Vagrant box hosted on Windows? Let's find out.
By Lars Klint,
A plethora of functionality has been updated and added to windows phone 8.1, offering developers new opportunities to improve their apps.
By Craig Buckler,
Testing multiple versions of Internet Explorer is possible from any OS including Mac and Linux using free VMs from modern.ie.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks at the new features in the recently-released Firefox 28. End users may not get too excited, but Mozilla has shipped a few HTML5 goodies.
By Taylor Ren,
Learn how to combine PHP and WMI to dig deep into Windows and get insight into a machine's hardware and software details via PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to create and deploy a PHP+MySQL app on Windows Azure
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Learn how to implement translation and speech synthesis with Microsoft Translator
Thumbs.db is an image cache which makes thumbnail viewing faster. It’s usually hidden but can appear, disappear and is often impossible to delete.
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace puts a collection of Windows Markdown editors through their paces, and comes away with a winner.