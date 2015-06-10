modernjs-tutorials

How to Make a Simple JavaScript Quiz
By Yaphi Berhanu, James Hibbard,
Yaphi and James walk you through making your own simple JavaScript quiz. This is a fun exercise and a great way to learn a variety of coding techniques.
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson takes a shot at convincing you that using Vue.js doesn’t have to be a headache, and will help you write better code faster, even for basic projects.
By Adam Janes,
Adam Janes shows how to build a unique D3 example project, showcasing how each component adds up to make D3 a great data visualization library to learn.
By DAZ,
Daz shows how easy it is to use Parcel — a module bundler — to build a static JS site and automatically deploy it to GitHub Pages with a single command.
By DAZ,
Daz shows how build a to-do list app with Hyperapp, a pragmatic and ultralight framework for building SPAs that achieves results similar to React and Redux.
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael shows how to build an SPA from scratch, without using a client-side JavaScript framework — helping you evaluate what these frameworks actually do.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes introduces WebAssembly, explaining what it is and how you can add it to your arsenal to solve performance bottlenecks encountered on the Web.
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael introduces SimpleWebRTC, showing how to painlessly implement WebRTC in web applications by creating a cross-browser text and video messaging app.
By Michaela Lehr,
Virtual Reality is set to change the way we use computers and the web. Michaela Lehr shows you how to use React VR to declaratively create 3D applications.
By Craig Buckler,
Provide a great mobile experience without building native apps. Craig Buckler walks you through converting an existing site to a Progressive Web App.
By Tony Spiro,
Tony Spiro continues his React Blog App by introducing Flux.
By Andrew Ray,
The creator of Charisma The Chameleon, Andrew Ray, looks at how to write 3D games declaratively using Three.js, ReactJS and WebGL.
By M. David Green,
Functional code is often touted as easier to test. M. David Green examines that claim and demonstrates how to get started testing functional JavaScript.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta walks you through building and packaging a cross-platform music streaming app, using electron, React and the SoundCloud API.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi summarizes the recent developments, and shows how you can try WebAssembly in your browser, with the experimental support in Chrome and Firefox.
By Lantre Barr,
Add video communication to your site. In this tutorial, Lantre Barr looks at how to create real-time video WebRTC applications by utilizing the Twilio API.
By Lantre Barr,
Lantre Barr introduces you to the magic world of WebRTC, showing you what you can do and what are the challenges. The article also includes a demo.