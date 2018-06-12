Adam Janes
Adam first fell in love with D3.js as an economics and computer science student at Harvard University. He now works as a data visualization engineer, helping companies from all around the world to find the best ways to display their data. He also teaches an online course on Udemy, offering students a comprehensive introduction to D3 over 93 video lectures. You can get the course for only $20 here.
Adam's article
Interactive Data Visualization with Modern JavaScript and D3
JavaScript
By Adam Janes,
Adam Janes shows how to build a unique D3 example project, showcasing how each component adds up to make D3 a great data visualization library to learn.