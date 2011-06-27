8 Free and Handy Android Apps for Designers
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Designing doesn't stop when you leave your desk. Gabrielle has scoured the web for 8 useful Android apps for designers
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Designing doesn't stop when you leave your desk. Gabrielle has scoured the web for 8 useful Android apps for designers
By Jerry Cao,
It's easy to forgetMobile design is still young and we're still seeing new and innovative ideas every year. Jerry looks at his big 5 mobile design trends.
By Tanay Pant,
Let's examine some common mobile app UI elements, see how a novice might typically implement them, and then look at a better way of tackling the problem.
By Joyce Echessa,
Designing for mobile is as much about meeting user expectation as it is about screen sizes. Joyce looks at the most common Android design anti-patterns.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
It's 2015 and mobile browser numbers have officially surpassed their desktop cousins. Gabrielle looks at 5 mobile design trends that are shaping the market.
By Robin Schwartz,
Smaller screens means a smaller margin for error with your UX. Robin Schwartz walks you through her top 5 mobile UX design boo-boos.
By Annarita Tranfici,
In this article, we'll talk about examples of Mobile Design Patterns, by author Annarita Trancifi.
By Tara Hornor,
Find out what makes a mobile website design top notch in this review of 4 excellent layouts and 1 terrible mobile website design.
By Tara Hornor,
Learn why mobile web design should be replaced by responsive web design and some tools to help you make the transition.
By Max Wheeler,
In this article, you will learn a few mobile design patterns that you might find useful in your future application.