An interaction designer, Max Wheeler believes interactive media should function as beautifully as it looks. He currently resides in Canberra, Australia, where he works with Icelab, a media-agnostic design agency filled with nice, well-caffeinated people. Aside from client work, Icelab's projects include the community-oriented Decaf Sucks and real estate startup RentMonkey. When Max is not designing or building things for the Web, he takes photographs, travels the world, plays Ultimate frisbee for Australia, and drinks twice the daily recommended intake of espresso. On occasion, he's been known to drop in at Web Directions South to speak about building mobile web applications.