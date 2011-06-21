Max Wheeler
An interaction designer, Max Wheeler believes interactive media should function as beautifully as it looks. He currently resides in Canberra, Australia, where he works with Icelab, a media-agnostic design agency filled with nice, well-caffeinated people. Aside from client work, Icelab's projects include the community-oriented Decaf Sucks and real estate startup RentMonkey. When Max is not designing or building things for the Web, he takes photographs, travels the world, plays Ultimate frisbee for Australia, and drinks twice the daily recommended intake of espresso. On occasion, he's been known to drop in at Web Directions South to speak about building mobile web applications.
Max's articles
DesignFestival: Design for Mobile — Putting it Into Practice
Design for Mobile – Putting it Into Practice
Design for Mobile – Standing on the Shoulders of Giants
In this article, you will learn a few mobile design patterns that you might find useful in your future application.
DesignFestival: Design for Mobile — Build a Better Mouse
Design for Mobile — Build a Better Mouse
In this article, Max Wheeler gave a few tips when designing for mobile.