7 Reasons NOT to Use a Static Site Generator
By Craig Buckler,
Static sites can have benefits, but they aren't right for every project! Learn seven reasons why an SSG might not be the best choice for your next project.
Static sites can have benefits, but they aren't right for every project! Learn seven reasons why an SSG might not be the best choice for your next project.
Is a CMS overkill for your next app? Could a static site generator improve performance, management and security? Learn about the benefits of using an SSG.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Static site generators are a key element of the modern Jamstack architecture. We explore the standout features of seven leading static site generators.
By Lucero del Alba,
Learn how to migrate from WordPress to a static site generator. Totally static sites radically improve your site's speed, performance, and security.
By Jon Persson,
In this quick tip Jon Persson illustrates how you can quickly integrate the popular e-commerce services provided by Gumroad with your Jekyll website.
By Jon Persson,
In this quick tip, Jon Persson shows how to build a customizable HTML widget for the static website generator Jekyll in a few simple steps.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel looks at how to put together a styleguide of components for your design using Jekyll and the Liquid template engine.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel looks at how to inline critical CSS and other CSS styles in the head of a Jekyll website.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig's tutorial and example code illustrates how to build a static website using the JavaScript-powered Metalsmith generation tool.
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas explores the new features unveiled in Octopress 3. Learn how to easily create and deploy a blog based on Jekyll and get your voice out there.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward demonstrates how to generate PDF files from Markdown files using Pandoc, LaTeX and PDFJam.
By Vikas Lalwani,
Vikas Lalwani demonstrates how to set up a Jekyll blog on GitHub Pages using Poole's Hyde theme.
By Jesse Herrick,
Jesse Herrick combines Jekyll, the most popular static-site generator, with Rails, the most popular dynamic site framework. Use the right tool for the job.
By Ciara Burkett,
This article provides an overview of 6 Node.js static site generators for JavaScript lovers.
By David Turnbull,
David Turnbull pits Jekyll and Middleman, his two favorite static blogging tools, against each other and looks at where each tool excels.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel comes from a Symfony background and in this post, he describes how he hacked together a URL-to-name mapping component in Jekyll.
By David Turnbull,
Static blog generators are attractive to bloggers looking for low-cost, simple way to publish. David Turnbull outlines some you may not have heard of.
By Kitty Giraudel,
WordPress or Jekyll? If you're creating or porting your blog to a new platform, this article covers the main differences between the two popular choices.
By Taylor Jones,
Jekyll is a great blogging engine that does not require a backend. Jekyll 2.0 brings many new features, one of which is Collections, the focus of this post.
By David Turnbull,
WordPress has long been top of the list for bloggers, but it does have drawbacks. David Turnbull explains why static blog generator Jekyll might be better.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari has all the advice you'll need to make the most of your next brainwave, boiled down to a 10-step plan.
By Jonathan Jackson,