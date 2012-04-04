Jonathan Jackson is a Ruby/Rails developer, working in Jacksonville Beach at Hashrocket. He often writes about Ruby development at his blog jonathan-jackson.net, which features articles designed to enlighten newbies and veterens alike. When he's not crunching code, he enjoys gaming, reading, and ultimate frisbee.
Jonathan's articles
Git: Simply Stashing
Ruby
By Jonathan Jackson,
Method Signature You Can Sink Your Teeth Into
Ruby
By Jonathan Jackson,
Code Metrics and You
Ruby
By Jonathan Jackson,
Hitchhiker’s Guide to Metaprogramming: Class/Module Hooks
Ruby
By Jonathan Jackson,
Zero to Jekyll in 20 minutes
Ruby
By Jonathan Jackson,