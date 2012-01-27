Andy's articles
Learn Rails in a Weekend with JumpStart Rails
4 Reasons to Try Sinatra
In this article, author Andy Hawthorne will show us 4 reasons to try Sinatra.
Scaling Your Web Application: VPS vs PAAS
In this article, we'll discuss about the scalability or otherwise of Rails.
Deploying a Rails Application
In this article, we'll discuss about deploying a Rails Application, by Andy Hawthorne.
PHP to Sinatra
Amazon Cloud Drive
In this article, you will learn about Amazon Cloud Drive. It is a more user friendly storage cloud and you get a free 5 Gb storage limit, and any music you buy from Amazon MP3 downloads can be stored there too – without affecting your free 5Gb space.
Get up and running with OpenShift
Read this tutorial to find out more on OpenShift, a new player in the PaaS market. We cover sign up, support, and deploying your first application.
Setting up WordPress on Amazon EC2
Amazon EC2 is perfect for WordPress Bloggers - here's our guide to getting setup on AWS using BitNami. You don't even have to be a developer!
Getting Started with MongoLab: Part 2
In this article, Andy will show us how to work seamlessly with MongoLab to continue building a simple PHP app that uses a MongoDB database hosted on MongoLab.
Getting Started with MongoLab
Get started with MongoLab with this step-by-step tutorial on installing and using MongoDB.
How to Deploy Your First App to PHP Cloud
How to use Dropbox with SVN or Git for Cloud SCM
How to Build a CodeIgniter Web App on PHPFog
CodeIgniter Tutorial shows you how to build Web Apps on PHPFrog
Pagination with CodeIgniter
