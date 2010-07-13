Mark's articles
Git: A Designer’s Primer
Blogs
By Mark Cipolla,
Pretty Inputs: Help Users Enter the Right Data with jQuery
Blogs
By Mark Cipolla,
In this article, you'll learn how to help Users enter the right data with jQuery.
How to Build a Lesson Drawer in jQuery, HTML, and CSS
Microsoft Tech
By Mark Cipolla,
In this post, Mark Cipolla cover the HTML (including some of the new HTML5 elements), CSS, and JavaScript needed to build a drawer.
The Designer’s Guide to Git or: Repository
Web
By Mark Cipolla,
In this article, Mark Cipolla will teach you what and how to use Git.
Exclusive Webinar: Host Your Website in the Cloud with Jeff Barr
Programming
By Mark Cipolla,
In this article, it's about the upcoming Cloud Hosting webinar featuring Jeff Barr from Amazon Web Services.
Apple: Stuff Ups, Mistakes, and Finally Moving Forward?
Programming
By Mark Cipolla,
In this article, we will talk about Apple. Apple: Stuff Ups, Mistakes, and Finally Moving Forward?, by the author Mark Cipolla.
Behind the Geek Out Scenes: Fancy Fonts and Jaunty Input Fields
Programming
By Mark Cipolla,
Guide to WordPress’s Custom Write Panels
Programming
By Mark Cipolla,
Front-end Optimization from the Get-go, Part 2
Programming
By Mark Cipolla,
Front-end Optimization from the Get-go, Part 1
Programming
By Mark Cipolla,
Adobe Illustrator CS5: New Features
Blogs
By Mark Cipolla,