Building a Cross-platform Desktop App with NW.js
By Julian Kühnel,
Julian Motz introduces NW.js, a framework for creating native applications using web technologies like HTML, JavaScript and CSS.
By Sajjad Ashraf,
Sajjad Ashraf looks at accessing native platform APIs by creating custom React Native modules
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the Swift Package Manager, an early-days dependency management utility for Swift.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta creates an imgur clone app to demonstrate the features and performance of NativeScript for cross platform app development.
By Jon Shaffer,
React Native is one of the hottest cross platform mobile development frameworks around, Jon Shaffer presents a comprehensive guide to installing it.
By Jaykishan Panchal,
Jaykishan Panchal looks at how tackling the complexities of enterprise app development can be beneficial for your development business.
By Christian Cantrell,
Christian Cantrell presents tips on how designers and developers can get familiar with the devices and platforms they develop for.
By Jay Raj,
JayRaj looks at building a Native App with JavaScript Using NativeScript a cross platform framework that offers to do things a little differently.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
The Codename One Designer Tool allows developers to create fast cross platform apps semi-visually. Aldo Ziflaj takes a look.
By Jay Raj,
Another HTML5 Mobile Web framework! Yes, Jay Raj takes a look at Mootor.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Codename One allows developers to write in Java and build them into native code for various mobile platforms. Too good to be true? Aldo Ziflaj investigates.
By Jay Raj,
Qt has been with us for some time, but it still offers a lot of easy options for cross platform app development. Jay Raj takes a look.
By Jay Raj,
We look further into Onsen UI, with a tutorial on getting authentication into your Cordova App.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj introduces to a new framework for cross platform mobile development… Yes, there's another one!
By Aleksander Koko,
In part three of our series on Intel XDK Aleksander Koko looks at Testing, Debugging and building a cross platform app.
By Aleksander Koko,
Lets get started coding a cross platform app with Intel XDK using it's inbuilt App Framework.
By Aleksander Koko,
Intel XDK is a new option for cross platform development. It keeps things simple by including all possible target platforms and tools that may be useful.
By Jay Raj,
Mobile Angular UI is a new framework that combines AngularJS and Bootstrap to create an awesome method of creating mobile web apps.
By Mark Trinder,
Xamarin enables you to develop apps for the three major mobile platforms using one type-safe mainstream language, C#. Here's our easy to follow tutorial.
By Louis Lazaris,
A look at the Site Scan and Browser Testing and Compatibility reports offered on modern.ie
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
In this article, we will learn how to create multiple screens in a single applications and load them using Ratchet's `push.js` script.