How to Install Apache Web Server on Windows
By Craig Buckler, Michael Wanyoike,
A step-by-step guide to manually installing the Apache Web Server on Windows, with links to further reading and resources.
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov introduces techniques to improve Apache and Nginx web server performance, explaining the theory behind those techniques.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan introduces Munee - a PHP lib that automates CSS, JS, LESS, SCSS, CoffeeScript etc minification and compilation, image resizing, caching, and more!
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at a range of open-source licenses and how to go about choosing one, such as MIT, Apache and GNU.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta covers three common approaches to caching in PHP: Zend Opcache, Query Caching and Expires Headers.
By Zack Wallace,
By default, every website is accessible to the whole planet. In this article we show you how to block entire countries, with pros, cons and code samples.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Tired of setting up new virtual hosts for every new project? Make your server of choice do it automatically. Bruno Skvorc shows you how.
By Jeroen Meeus,
Jeroen Meeus explains Access Restriction - ways of blocking direct embeds and hotlinking of your website's content
By Imran Latif,
Imran Latif dives deep into streaming and output buffering in PHP, explaining the ins and outs on various demos. Tune in to streamify your app.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White wraps up the SOLR series, configuring SOLR and Solarium from scratch and explaining how they work in-depth
By Lukas White,
This is the third article in a four-part series on using Solarium, in conjunction with Apache’s SOLR search implementation.
By Lukas White,
This is the second article in a four part series on using Solarium, in conjunction with Apache’s SOLR search implementation.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White begins a SOLR series, configuring SOLR and Solarium from scratch and explaining how they work in-depth
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to make sure your Vagrant VM has Phalcon installed and loaded on boot
By Toby Tremayne,
The secong part of Hadoop 1.0 Release - Big Data for everyone, by Toby Tremayne.
By Craig Buckler,
Let's look at how to solve Port 80 problems when running Apache on Windows.
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,