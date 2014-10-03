What’s Next for EdgeHTML
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about what's next for EdgeHTML, Microsoft Edge's layout engine.
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about what's next for EdgeHTML, Microsoft Edge's layout engine.
By Microsoft Developers,
By David Voyles,
Microsoft's David Voyles outlines his list of favorite Chrome extensions, including The Great Suspender, Pocket and Feedly.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Aldo Ziflaj looks at Microsoft's App Studio, a handy free tool for creating basic Windows Phone apps.
By Rey Bango,
A glimpse into the Windows 10 upgrade notification and the benefits and PC compatibility of the operating system
By Aaron Gustafson,
Microsoft's Aaron Gustafson explains the challenge of truly responsive web design aimed at as many users as possible.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi reviews Firefox 40's new performance tools, optimizations for Windows 10, malware protection and add-on signing.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig reviews Microsoft's new browser, Edge. Will it help the company move beyond the tainted Internet Explorer brand?
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to run Windows 10 IoT Core on a Raspberry Pi and use it to control a pair of servos.
By Paul Wilkins,
On this week's On Our Radar, Paul Wilkins covers the biggest web news and articles from the last seven days, including automation, Mario and CSS Shapes
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes plenty on Apple, a look at ECMAScript 6, and an examination of web apps.