As would be expected from a former manager of the Web Standards Project, Aaron Gustafson is passionate about web standards and accessibility. He has been working on the web for nearly two decades and recently joined Microsoft as a web standards advocate to work closely with their browser team. He writes about whatever’s on his mind at aaron-gustafson.com.
Aaron's articles
Responsive Web Design: Where Do We Go From Here?
HTML & CSS
By Aaron Gustafson,
Microsoft's Aaron Gustafson explains the challenge of truly responsive web design aimed at as many users as possible.
Bringing Sanity and Order to Device Testing
Microsoft Tech
By Aaron Gustafson,
Microsoft's Aaron Gustafson explains the right way to design and test for the huge number of different devices used to access the web.