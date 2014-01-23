How to Host Static Sites for Free with an Automated Pipeline
By Lucero del Alba,
Learn how to host static Jamstack sites for free with an automated pipeline for deployment. We look at the process for Netlify, GitHub Pages, and many more.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
This article compares the various types of web hosting that agencies can offer to clients, discussing the pros and cons of in-house, shared and cloud hosting, and arguing why managed cloud hosting is the best option to choose.
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov examines the most prominent players in the web hosting industry, wading through their plans, infrastructure, and reputation, to give you recommendations for the best hosting provider for your needs.
By Adrian Try,
Having a fast site is important for your visitors and search results. How do you achieve that? Adrian Try lists the steps that will make a difference.
By Adrian Try,
Looking for quality shared hosting? SiteGround is an oft-recommended option. In this detailed SiteGround review, Adrian Try explores whether it stacks up.
By Adrian Try,
Markdown promises to make your writing quicker and simpler. In this post, Adrian Try shows you how to make the most of Markdown in WordPress.
By Adrian Try,
Need to include audio in your website? WordPress makes it easy. In this walk-through, Adrian Try shows you four methods to add a playlist to your site.
By Adrian Try,
Every successful business provides exceptional customer support. In this guide, Adrian Try lists five ways you can use WordPress to support your customers.
By Jeff Smith,
Are you planning on self-hosting your website? Take a look at this article to learn about the downsides of on-premise hosting before you take the leap!
By Adrian Try,
Does an eCommerce site require a special hosting plan? In this guide Adrian Try takes you through what's needed to launch a successful online store.
By Adrian Try,
You can do almost anything with WordPress. How can you use it for eCommerce? In this article, Adrian Try shows you two approaches you can take.
By Adrian Try,
Caching will speed up your WordPress site, but which solution should you use? In this guide, Adrian Try explains the options and helps you make a choice.
By Adrian Try,
How do you keep hackers out of your secure WordPress site? A good strategy, and constant vigilance. Adrian Try lists 40 ways you can keep your site secure.
By Adrian Try,
Who is the best hosting provider for your WordPress site? Adrian Try runs five of the best through a series of checklists so you can find out.
By Craig Buckler,
Comparing web hosts and hosting services is difficult. Craig discusses the features and issues you should consider before committing your money.
By Adrian Try,
How do normal people use WordPress in their businesses? Adrian Try catches up with Korske Ara, founder of World Photo Day, to find out.
By Adrian Try,
Björgvin Benediktsson runs an audio training business using WordPress. In this interview, Adrian Try asks about his goals, plugins and hosting.
By Adrian Try,
Every website needs a good domain name. In this article, Adrian Try takes you through the basics of choosing, registering, and making the most of yours.
By Adrian Try,
The SiteGround technical support team will migrate your WordPress website for free. Adrian Try decided to take them up on the offer. Here's how it went.
By Adrian Try,
Are you ready to switch to a different web hosting provider? How do you move your WordPress site over? Adrian Try gives you the options.
By Adrian Try,
Having trouble deciding on a web hosting company? Overwhelmed by the options? Follow Adrian Try's checklists to discover the best one for you.
By Adrian Try,
There are many factors to consider when choosing a web hosting plan. In this article, Adrian Try explains them and helps you make a decision.
By Adrian Try,
For those looking to get online for the first time, web hosting can be a confusing concept. Adrian Try compares it to choosing real estate.
By SitePoint Offers,
By Bruno Skvorc,
Maelstrom is Bittorrent's ambitious project which allows users to load websites via torrent magnet links - decentralized, free hosting for everyone!
By Charles Costa,
WordPress hosts are a dime a dozen, and unfortunately even for a technically savvy person, it can be difficult to differentiate between a reputable host.
By Adam Roberts,
Adam Roberts outlines a great new deal from Bluehost and SitePoint Premium. Sign up for Bluehost's Starter plan for $3.50/month and get a year's free SitePoint Premium access.
By Charles Costa,
Review Signal has published an extensive report discussing WordPress hosting benchmarks. In this article we've highlighted the key points and highlights.
By Bryon Turcotte,
Bryon Turcotte explains how to ask the right questions to end up with the best host for your website.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Go through the steps needed to install WordPress in the cloud, and how to set it up in a shared hosting environment.