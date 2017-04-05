siteground

How to Use Sequel Pro to Manage MySQL Databases on macOS
Looking for a way to manage MySQL databases securely from your Mac? Take a look at this guide to DB management with Sequel Pro.
By Craig Buckler,
Does the web delight or displease you? Craig lists his least favourite UI and marketing dark patterns. Have you developed on the dark side?
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna discusses writing safe code in WordPress themes and shows some built-in functions you can plug into your code for added security.
By Adrian Try,
Who is the best hosting provider for your WordPress site? Adrian Try runs five of the best through a series of checklists so you can find out.
By Jeff Smith,
Unlimited Everything in hosting is a myth. Take a look, as we go over the things to look for in hosts who claim to offer unlimited resources to customers.
By Craig Buckler,
Comparing web hosts and hosting services is difficult. Craig discusses the features and issues you should consider before committing your money.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna shows how to use conditional tags in WordPress themes to load styles and scripts only when needed for better website performance.
By Craig Buckler,
Average page weight has reached 2.8Mb. WordPress, which powers a third of websites, is partly responsible. Craig shows how to boost your theme performance.
By Craig Buckler,
WordPress shortcodes provide a quick and simple way to add advanced page functionality without relying on editors to edit raw HTML. Craig explains how.
By Craig Buckler,
Your primary website domain can be served on an address without the 'www' so is it necessary? Craig discusses the pros, cons and technical solutions.
By Adrian Try,
Björgvin Benediktsson runs an audio training business using WordPress. In this interview, Adrian Try asks about his goals, plugins and hosting.
By Jeff Smith,
Looking for ways to be more efficient when setting up and maintaining multiple WordPress sites? Here are some suggestions for WP-CLI automation.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna discusses three ways in which you can use SVGO to optimize SVG graphics to be used on your website.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna discusses CSS as being on the critical rendering path and points out a few solutions you can try out in your development work.
By Jeff Smith,
Tired of deploying changes to your sites by copying files manually from your repositories? Learn how to automate deployment from Git with DeployHQ.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna highlights the advantages and a few downsides of prefetching resources to speed up website performance and improve user experience.
By Adrian Try,
Every website needs a good domain name. In this article, Adrian Try takes you through the basics of choosing, registering, and making the most of yours.
By Jeff Smith,
Do you manage multiple WordPress sites on multiple servers? We're taking a look at ServerPilot, a tool for deploying and managing your installations.
By Jeff Smith,
Every website needs encryption. Read about the benefits that HTTPS offers to you and to your site's visitors, and then get started today!
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna digs into performance issues when loading custom web fonts. She discusses file size and FOIT and shows some cutting-edge solutions.
By Craig Buckler,
Whether you find the WordPress toolbar useful or useless, it's easy to customize the menus or remove them entirely. Craig reveals how...
By Craig Buckler,
If your WordPress installation has ever been cracked, Craig provides ten simple solutions which can enhance security within minutes.
By Craig Buckler,
WordPress records a copy of every post revision so you can revert to earlier versions. That can be useful but is it affecting your database performance?
By Craig Buckler,
The range of hosting options has become bewilderingly complex. Craig discusses the advantages and disadvantages of choosing a shared server option.
By Adrian Try,
The SiteGround technical support team will migrate your WordPress website for free. Adrian Try decided to take them up on the offer. Here's how it went.
By Jeff Smith,
Do you constantly hear WordPress devs talking about "The Loop", but you're not entirely sure what that is, or how to use it? Take a look!
By Craig Buckler,
When you're new to the world of internet hosting, figuring out all options can be tough. In this article, Craig Buckler explains the dedicated server.
By Adrian Try,
Are you ready to switch to a different web hosting provider? How do you move your WordPress site over? Adrian Try gives you the options.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces five image formats for the web: JPG, GIF, PNG, SVG and WebP and explains how to choose the right image format for the web.
By Jeff Smith,
You WordPress site should be version controlled! Take a look at using Git with WordPress, try out VersionPress, or investigate your host's Git options.