How to Create Custom WordPress Shortcodes for Your Editors

We teamed up with SiteGround
To bring you the latest from the web and tried-and-true hosting, recommended for designers and developers. SitePoint Readers Get Up To 65% OFF Now
This article is part of a series created in partnership with SiteGround. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.
Ideally, WordPress authors should never need to edit raw HTML. You should enable plugins and custom meta boxes which allow the user to configure the page as necessary. Unfortunately, there are situations when it’s difficult or impractical to provide UI tools, e.g.:
WordPress shortcodes are ideal for these situations. A shortcode allows the author to use text snippets such as
[mywidget] which places an HTML component in the rendered page without the need for coding.
Shortcodes are often created to aid custom plugin usage so you should place those within the plugin code itself. However, you can also place shortcode definitions within a theme’s
functions.php file. It’s possibly more practical to create a separate
shortcodes.php file then include that within
functions.php using the statement:
include('shortcodes.php');
A shortcode definition consists:
add_shortcode() hook which binds a the shortcode text definition to that function.
The most basic example:
<?php
// "Hello World" shortcode
function shortcode_HelloWorld() {
return '<p>Hello World!</p>';
}
add_shortcode('helloworld', 'shortcode_HelloWorld');
(You can omit the
<?php line if one is already present at the top of your file.)
Save the file then enter
[helloworld] somewhere within a page or post. Visit that page and you’ll see it’s been replaced with a “Hello World!” paragraph.
Shortcodes can have optional parameters, e.g.
[sitemap title='Web pages', depth=3]
Parameters are passed as an array to the shortcode function as the first argument. The full code to generate a page hierarchy sitemap:
// sitemap shortcode
function shortcode_GenerateSitemap($params = array()) {
// default parameters
extract(shortcode_atts(array(
'title' => 'Site map',
'id' => 'sitemap',
'depth' => 2
), $params));
// create sitemap
$sitemap = wp_list_pages("title_li=&depth=$depth&sort_column=menu_order&echo=0");
if ($sitemap) {
$sitemap =
($title ? "<h2>$title</h2>" : '') .
'<ul' . ($id? '' : " id="$id"") . ">$sitemap</ul>";
}
return $sitemap;
}
add_shortcode('sitemap', 'shortcode_GenerateSitemap');
The
shortcode_atts() function assigns default values to parameters when required. The PHP
extract() function then converts each array value into the real variables
$title,
$id and
$depth.
(Note
array(...) can be replaced with the shorter
[...] syntax if you are using PHP5.4 or above.)
Add a
[sitemap] shortcode to any post or page and optionally change the parameters, e.g.
[sitemap depth=5].
BBCode (Bulletin Board Code) is a lightweight markup format which, like standard shortcodes, uses [square brackets] to denote commands. This permits shortcodes to contain text content or be nested within each other.
Presume your pages require pull quotes and general purpose call-to-action buttons. It would be impractical to create a single shortcode especially when a button could be used on its own or embedded within a quote. We could require HTML such as:
<blockquote>
<p>Everything we do is amazing!</p>
<p><a href="/contact-us/" class="cta button main">Call us today</a></p>
</blockquote>
It would could get this wrong when the editor was intimately familiar with HTML. Fortunately, shortcodes provide an easier route, e.g.
[quote]
Everything we do is amazing!
[cta type='main']Call us today[/cta]
[/quote]
The content between the tags is passed to the shortcode function as the second argument. We can create two shortcodes functions:
// [quote] shortcode
function shortcode_Quote($params = array(), $content) {
// default parameters
extract(shortcode_atts(array(
'type' => ''
), $params));
// create quote
return
'<blockquote' .
($type ? " class=\"$type\"" : '') .
'>' .
do_shortcode($content) .
'</blockquote>';
}
add_shortcode('quote', 'shortcode_Quote');
// [cta] shortcode
function shortcode_CallToAction($params = array(), $content) {
// default parameters
extract(shortcode_atts(array(
'href' => '/contact-us/',
'type' => ''
), $params));
// create link in button style
return
'<a class="cta button' .
($type ? " $type" : '') .
'">' .
do_shortcode($content) .
'</a>';
}
add_shortcode('cta', 'shortcode_CallToAction');
Note the use of
do_shortcode($content) function which applies further shortcodes to the content when they exist.
Shortcodes are easy to implement and can be changed or enhanced quickly. I recommend creating a shortcode cheatsheet with examples so editors have a reference when complex functionality is required.
If you’re looking for somewhere to host your WordPress site after you’ve got your shortcodes all figured out, take a look at our partner, SiteGround. They offer managed WordPress hosting, with one-click installation, staging environments, a WP-CLI interface, pre-installed Git, autoupdates, and more!