How to Change Your Boss’s Mind Without Losing Your Job
By Andrew McDermott,
Is your boss making bad decisions? Are you walking on eggshells? Learn some practical steps to help your boss make better decisions without losing your job!
By Beardscript,
Prepare for job interviews and make a study plan with these Node.js interview questions. Candidates can test their knowledge and learn any weak areas.
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott offers some simple strategies web developers can use to attract the positions other developers want with minimal effort.
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott details the ways conscientious developers can be taken advantage of, and how they can combat this and make sure they're properly rewarded.
By James Hibbard,
James outlines the skills that will help you land your first dev job, suggesting 10 projects you can build to get started.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba gives tips on how to get a Python job, discussing salaries, in-demand skills, marketplaces, and how to remain competitive.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari helps prep you for your next Python interview by reviewing the types of Python-related questions that may be asked.
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott presents five principles for identifying an inappropriate work environment, dealing with it, and deciding whether or not you need to quit.
By John Sonmez,
John Sonmez offers tips and tricks on how to help software developers get a job, including ways to think outside the box and take control of the process.
By Paddy Sherry,
Paddy provides tips for landing your first development job when you're fresh out of a technical degree but lack commercial development experience.
By Daniel Schwarz,
You've decided it's time to leave a job that isn't paying enough, or is making you miserable. Daniel Schwarz shows you how to leave without burning bridges.
By Andrew McDermott,
Some career red flags are obvious, but the most common ones hide in our blind spots. Andrew McDermott shows you how to detect them.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith gives tips on resumes, portfolios, research & preparation for getting hired as a web dev, with expert advice from senior recruiters at Atlassian.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko discusses how to get a web development job, offering resume, portfolio and interview tips, and suggestions on where to find the perfect job.
By Bruno Skvorc,
See sample php job interview task - calculating the day of the week of an imaginary calendar
By Bashkim Isai,
Learn about systems you can use for message queues and delayed work. Make apps truly real-time by delaying the CPU intensive work.
By Craig Buckler,