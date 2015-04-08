John Sonmez
John Sonmez is the author of the best-selling book, “Soft Skills: The Software Developer’s Life Manual.” He is a life-coach for software developers and regularly blogs at Simple Programmer.
John's articles
The Software Developer’s Guide to Salary Negotiation
John Sonmez guides software developers on how to ensure the best possible deal from salary negotiations.
The Software Developer’s Guide to Getting a Job
John Sonmez offers tips and tricks on how to help software developers get a job, including ways to think outside the box and take control of the process.
How to Learn Programming Languages Faster
John Sonmez offers tips on how to stay relevant, master in-demand technologies and boost your productivity with more efficient learning.
How to Create a Chrome Extension in 10 Minutes Flat
John Sonmez teaches you how to create a Chrome Extension in virtually no time at all, introducing the topic in a simple and easy to follow manner.