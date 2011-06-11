10 Web Developer Resumé Tweaks to Get More Interviews
By Andrew Stetsenko,
Not landing as many job interviews as you hoped? Learn these ten simple resumé tweaks that will improve your chances of getting a developer job interview.
By Andrew Stetsenko,
Not landing as many job interviews as you hoped? Learn these ten simple resumé tweaks that will improve your chances of getting a developer job interview.
By Beardscript,
Prepare for job interviews and make a study plan with these Node.js interview questions. Candidates can test their knowledge and learn any weak areas.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari helps prep you for your next Python interview by reviewing the types of Python-related questions that may be asked.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antionetta Perna shows how you can tackle five common coding challenges you might be asked when interviewing for a JavaScript or front-end position.
By Adam Roberts, Bruno Skvorc,
Blockchain and Solidity developer and consultant Bruno Skvorc explains why blockchain is a potential game-changer, but also overrated.
By Shahroze Nawaz,
Sharoze asks some prominent community members about their development workflow - some answers are predictable, others will surprise. What can you relate to?
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi is joined by Kris Borchers, JS Foundation Executive Director, to talk about the organization's beginnings, current projects and what lies ahead.
By Kelsey Bryant,
What makes a good book cover designer, and how can you work with one? Kerry Ellis, one of 99designs' top designers, shares her advice.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi is joined by Brave CEO, Brendan Eich, to talk about the Brave browser, its controversial business model and its safer, faster browsing experience
By Craig Buckler,
Vivaldi 1.0 was released on 6 April, 2016. Craig interviews CEO Jón S. von Tetzchner to find out more about the new browser.
By Nihal Sahu,
Nihal Sahu sits down with well-known Rubyist and creator of the Elixir language, Jose Valim.
By Angela Molina,
A post Q&A chat with Guilherme Müller; a full stack developer and SitePoint Premium teacher.
By James Hibbard,
What's the best way to start contributing to open source? That's the question we asked Aurelio DeRosa, who was recently invited to join the jQuery team.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko discusses how to get a web development job, offering resume, portfolio and interview tips, and suggestions on where to find the perfect job.
By Joshua Kraus,
What's it like to work a full-time job while developing web development projects on the side? Shane Labs, founder of Side Project Profit, explains.
By Joshua Kraus,
Eric Ries' new book, The StartUp Way, will be crowdfunded via Kickstarter. The campaign ends Wednesday. Will you back it?
By Aurelio De Rosa,
So, you've done well enough to make it to the interview stage, don't blow it now! Aurelio covers 5 mistakes for job candidates to avoid.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Don't risk missing the perfect candidate by making one of these mistakes. Aurelio De Rosa runs us through common areas where interviewers can go wrong.
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius read Mark Safronov's book: Web Application Development with Yii 2 and PHP. Here's an interview with the author on Yii's pros and cons!
By Shaumik Daityari,
In this article, Shaumik Daityari interviews Mark Dalgleish on MelbJS and his love for JavaScript.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter wraps up the interview series by interviewing Bruno Skvorc, and adding in Gary Hocken's answers too.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter interviews Tom Oren and Rob Allen on whether great apps can be built in PHP, and their approaches to doing so
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter lays the foundations for a series of interviews with companies which use PHP in production on high capacity projects
By Craig Buckler,
Craig speaks with Todd Motto about his FOWD talk and the ongoing battles between JavaScript and jQuery.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig speaks to Paul Boag about his new book, Digital Adaptation, which gives developers the tools to instigate a web revolution in their workplace!
By Craig Buckler,
Craig talks to Harry Roberts about his upcoming FOWD talk "What Is A CSS Framework Anyway?"
By Bruno Skvorc,
See sample php job interview task - calculating the day of the week of an imaginary calendar
By DAZ,
By Aaron Osteraas,
By Aaron Osteraas,