Use ipdata’s Geolocation Data to Protect & Customize Your Site
By Adrian Try,
ipdata is a low-latency API that provides website owners with a wide variety of information about their visitors based on IP address (IPv4 and IPv6).
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike demonstrates how to set up a Node-based site that redirects traffic based on a visitor's country, and how to block anonymous Tor traffic.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya shows how to set up search and autocomplete features in a Rails application, including additional pg_search options, matched usernames and geolocation.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how to build a Pokemon spawn location recorder app with CouchDB and the Slim Framework, wrapping it up in good security practices!
By Kamren Zorgdrager,
Kamren Zorgdrager developed an application that uses Geolocation API to move into modularized promises.
By Joyce Echessa,
Joyce Echessa shows how to use Google Play Services to add highly interactive maps to an Android app.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at adding maps and geolocation functionality to Windows Phone Apps.
By Joyce Echessa,
Joyce Echessa looks at using Google Play services for recognising user location and activity in apps.
By Steve Pepple,
Geospatial Information Systems aid the visualization of complex and dynamic data. Steve Pepple looks at the best libraries for handling GIS in JavaScript.
By Lukas White,
In this article, we'll talk about another part of SOLR which warrants its own discussion;Geospatial search. In geospatial applications we often talk about “points”; i.e., a specific geographical location.
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius explores the GeoCoder PHP library and shows you how to implement normal and reverse geolocation in your own app. Live demo included!
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article shows the reader how to create a polyline on a map, using geolocation and the Google Maps API. A complete demo is also presented.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article continues to examine Geolocation and the Google Maps API. This article focuses on getting directions between two locations using Google Maps.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article shows how the Google Maps API can be used to plot a user's physical location. This article assumes that the user understands Geolocation.
By Danwei Tran Luciani,