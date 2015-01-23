Understanding JavaScript Modules: Bundling & Transpiling
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown looks at the state of modules in JavaScript and shows how, with the help of Browserify, Webpack & jspm, you can use them in your projects today.
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown looks at the state of modules in JavaScript and shows how, with the help of Browserify, Webpack & jspm, you can use them in your projects today.
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince compares 6 different methods for binding the value of the this keyword in react components, including new methods from ES2015 and ES2016.
By Bruno Mota,
In this quick tip Bruno Mota demonstrates creates a reusable video component with React, using react-hot-boilerplate to jump start his dev environment.
By Richard Bultitude,
Feeling overwhelmed by the multitude of new technologies to learn? Richard Bultitude discusses JavaScript tooling anxiety and what you can do to combat it.
By Darin Haener,
Gain confidence with default properties, such as properties, defaults, and modules and allow your components to be used without any properties being passed.
By Andrew Charnley,
Andrew Charnley demonstrates how to lazy load images using the Igaro App JavaScript framework, highlighting many of its advanced features along the way.
By Kyle Pennell,
Kyle Pennell explains why the two new ES6 variable keywords, const and let, are helpful in giving block scoping.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks back at a remarkable year for JavaScript and the exponentially increasing number of tools, frameworks and projects.
By Ravi,
Ravi Kiran demonstrates how to combine powerful new ES6 features (namely generators, Promises and the Fetch API) to create asynchronous APIs in JavaScript.
By Ravi,
Ravi Kiran demonstrates how to use Gulp to compile ES6 modules into both the CommonJS and AMD formats, using a previous Angular project by way of an example
By Andrew Charnley,
Andrew Charnley offers a high-level overview of Igaro App, a web app framework (of his creation) which is "faster than Angular and more advanced than React"
By Christian Heilmann,
Microsoft's Christian Heilmann explains how to take advantage of handy ES6 features now.
By James Hibbard,
In this week's round-up of the biggest web news, James looks at the state of client-side frameworks, Swift's rapid rise in popularity and Mozilla's new OS