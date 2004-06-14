Chris Heilmann is a Senior Program Manager at Microsoft and literally wrote the handbook on developer evangelism. He spends a lot of time speaking at conferences, blogging and helping people understand and make others understand technology better. You can follow him on Twitter and read his blog.
Chris's articles
Beyond Console.log() – Level up Your Debugging Skills
By Christian Heilmann,
console.log() is a great tool, but your browser's developer tools can do so much more. Learn how to take your coding and debugging to the next level.
Free as in Puppy — Open Sourcing Your JavaScript Code
By Christian Heilmann, Rita Zhang,
Christian Heilmann and Rita Zhang look at the benefits of releasing your code as an open source project, as well as the pitfalls to avoid.
The Full Stack Overflow Developer
By Christian Heilmann,
Microsoft's Christian Heilmann explains the disadvantages of being a "Full Stack Overflow" developer
ES6 for Now: Template Strings
By Christian Heilmann,
Microsoft's Christian Heilmann explains how to take advantage of handy ES6 features now.
The ES6 Conundrum
By Christian Heilmann,
Christian Heilmann looks past the ES6 hype and examines the issues with the evolution of a language as ubiquitous as JavaScript.
Build Your Own Counter Widgets Using JavaScript and HTML
By Christian Heilmann,
Standards – Just One Part of a Sensible Design
By Christian Heilmann,
Create Pop-ups Without Dead Links
By Christian Heilmann,