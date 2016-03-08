Having been in the industry since the heady days of Flash, Richard has seen at first hand the sphere of digital culture mature into the globe-defining phenomenon it is now. After starting his career in design, video and animation – working for brands ranging from BMW to The Highways Agency – he transitioned into web development. Now heading the 12-strong front end development team at digital outfit Zone, he works with blue-chip clients such as Tesco and Coca-Cola and is one of the agency’s leading experts on digital best practice and innovation. A disarming and enthusiastic presenter, Richard is admired for his ability to make even the driest of subjects entertaining to his audience – expert and non-expert alike
JavaScript Tooling Anxiety — Help Is at Hand
By Richard Bultitude,
Feeling overwhelmed by the multitude of new technologies to learn? Richard Bultitude discusses JavaScript tooling anxiety and what you can do to combat it.