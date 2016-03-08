Having been in the industry since the heady days of Flash, Richard has seen at first hand the sphere of digital culture mature into the globe-defining phenomenon it is now. After starting his career in design, video and animation – working for brands ranging from BMW to The Highways Agency – he transitioned into web development. Now heading the 12-strong front end development team at digital outfit Zone, he works with blue-chip clients such as Tesco and Coca-Cola and is one of the agency’s leading experts on digital best practice and innovation. A disarming and enthusiastic presenter, Richard is admired for his ability to make even the driest of subjects entertaining to his audience – expert and non-expert alike