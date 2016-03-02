Bruno is a web developer with a special enthusiasm on JavaScript. He has a master degree on informatics engineering from Porto University and has been working on web products for the last 7 years. His latest project Relax, is an open source CMS built with the latest JavaScript techs.
Bruno's articles
Project Documentation with Hexo Static Site Generator
Bruno Mota looks at how you can create project documentation using Hexo, the static site generator built on Node.js, and deploy easily to GitHub Pages.
Quick Tip: Build a Video Player Component in React
In this quick tip Bruno Mota demonstrates creates a reusable video component with React, using react-hot-boilerplate to jump start his dev environment.
Creating a GraphQL Server with Node.js and MongoDB
Bruno Mota introduces the concepts behind GraphQL, and shows how to create an API server using Node.js, MongoDB and Mongoose.