Emerging Tech

Bluetooth Beacon Enabled Apps with BlueCats and PhoneGap
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to bring in BLE beacon functionality to a mobile app using BlueCats and PhoneGap.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to control your LIFX smart light bulbs using IFTTT, the Jawbone UP24 and the IFTTT ESPN channel.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to create an Arduino based remote control for Mac OSX using Node.js, johnny-five and AppleScript.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to bring web APIs into the virtual reality world using Google Cardboard, JavaScript and three.js.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to display a Web API on an Arduino based LCD display using Node.js and johnny-five.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti demonstrates how to connect up Web APIs and the Internet of Things to the Unity Game Engine.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
The Jawbone UP is a popular fitness tracker. Patrick Catanzariti demonstrates how authenticate a Node.js server with the Jawbone API and return user data.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains what developers can look forward to in the new Pebble Time Watch.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko argues that the wearable revolution could be no more than a passing fad — and web developers shouldn't waste their time.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article raises the question of why JavaScript is the right choice as the language of the Internet of Things.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to submit your freshly created pebble app to the platforms app store.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article looks at JavaScript in contexts other than the web. Specifically, it looks at JavaScript's use in the Internet of Things (IoT).
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article explores skeletal tracking using the Leap Motion.
By Jen Looper,
Spark OS is a new operating system designed to make IoT development easier. We take a look at how it works and what it can do.
By Amit Diwan,
In Part 1 we introduced Android Wear. In part two we move towards some development, adding support libraries to our Android wear project.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article is a follow up to a previous Pebble watch article. In this article, the reader learns to setup advanced configuration options.
By Amit Diwan,
Hands on with the Android Wear Developer SDK, Google's tools for creating wearable experiences for existing apps that may appear on Android wearables.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows you the basics on how to control an Arduino with Node.js and Johnny-Five.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article is a primer on Pebble watch development. This article not only explores JavaScript for the Pebble watch, but also looks at C code.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article shows how an Android device can be controlled using gestures. The technologies used include Leap Motion, Node.js, on{X}, and Android itself.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article describes how on{X} is used in conjunction with Node, Express, and Socket.IO to control web pages from an Android device.
