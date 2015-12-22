Why Is a String Called a String?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Did you know the history of the "string" in computation stretches back all the way to 1944? Come learn why strings are strings, and where they come from!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Did you know the history of the "string" in computation stretches back all the way to 1944? Come learn why strings are strings, and where they come from!
By Bruno Skvorc,
What is the theory of constraints, and can be it be applied to PHP application development? The answer to the latter is oh yes, and for the former, dive in!
By Jeff Smith,
WordPress contributors square off, trying to determine the best JavaScript framework for WordPress (React vs Vue.js!). Which framework do you support?
By Jeff Smith,
How do you feel about WordPress - world-class content management system, or antiquated & insecure? Jeff responds to some criticisms of the platform.
By Nilson Jacques,
Has JavaScript become overly complicated? In this editorial, Nilson Jacques responds to those who are unhappy with the state of modern web development.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Discussing recycled conference talks and developers who stop learning after 5pm (when they come home from work). Are you one of them? Can they ever be good?
By Nicolai Parlog,
SitePoint is of course focused on web technologies like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, or PHP. So what is the avid Java developer to do? Where are you gonna get your news?
By Ariel Elkin,
By Nilson Jacques,
In this week's editorial, Nilson Jacques asks whether JS benchmark results are all they're cracked up to be, and should we be bothered about speed anyway?
By Ariel Elkin,
By James Hibbard,
A recent report indicated that outdated JavaScript dependencies on the web could pose a bigger problem than previously thought. James Hibbard takes a look.
By Nicolai Parlog,
All about Java 9: talks, articles, sites, blogs, courses, and books. If you want to get into Java 9, these resources are going to get you started.
By Nilson Jacques,
How many programming languages do you know? In this editorial, Nilson Jacques takes a look at some of the benefits of making time to look beyond JavaScript.
By Nicolai Parlog,
Project Amber is the roof under which several productivity-oriented Java language JEPs like more type inference and pattern matching are developed.
By James Hibbard,
What is the best book for learning JavaScript? James Hibbard presents 3 of his favorites, outlining their target audiences & their strengths and weaknesses.
By Nicolai Parlog,
Chances are you're using Git - a lot. Here's how to use it better! Aliases, settings, tools, and a little background about usability and documentation.
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques takes a look at how SitePoint uses peer review to help ensure we publish high-quality content, and gives you the opportunity to get involved.
By Nicolai Parlog,
Lots of great conferences have lots of great speakers. But does the lack of everyday developers speaking about their experiences feed the hype cycle?
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna presents some front-end learning resources and the new SitePoint Premium's CSS Animation course by Donovan Hutchinson
By James Hibbard,
The results of our 2017 JavaScript survey are in! James Hibbard takes a look at how you answered and addresses some of the comments raised.
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques asks you to help SitePoint make the JavaScript channel even better this year by taking our 10-question JavaScript survey.
By James Hibbard,
In the first editorial of 2017, James Hibbard outlines one of his learning goals for the coming year and wants to know - what are yours?
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques explains why 2016 has been a good year for Vue.js and why you should check it out, in his end-of-year editorial.
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques takes a quick look at the status of ES6 JavaScript, its rate of adoption among developers, and asks - are you writing modern JS yet?
By James Hibbard,
What does open source mean to you? James Hibbard attempts to answer this question in the run up to SitePoint's open source week.
By James Hibbard,
In 2016, is it acceptable to build a website that doesn't work without JavaScript? Join James Hibbard to find out the answer.
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques takes a look at the recent announcement of Yarn package manager, what it has to offer, and whether it's worth making the switch.
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard asks how you stay relevant in this fast-paced industry and suggests an altruistic method of keeping your skill set up-to-date.
By Nilson Jacques,
Let's share some of the many unusual and interesting JavaScript projects out there and help to inspire each other to build new and exciting things.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the 2015 trends in mobile development covering new languages, increasing use of frameworks and much more.