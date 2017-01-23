SitePoint Needs You: The 2017 JavaScript Survey

As part of being an editor here at SitePoint, one of my responsibilities is to commission new content for the channel. I always have one eye on the various newsletters, aggregators, and blogs for topics that might be important or interesting to our readers. The stats collected for each article we publish go some way towards helping me know what’s working and what’s not. Even so, it’s still hard to know what you guys think about the mix of content we produce: are our tutorials pitched at the right skill levels? are we getting a good balance between client-side and server-side coverage?

To help us continue improving the JavaScript channel this year, we’re going to try running a survey, to better understand what you want to see from us. The survey is short: only ten multiple-choice questions, plus the opportunity to leave some general feedback. It should only take a couple minutes of your time. The results are anonymous and we won’t ask for any personal information.

Some of the things we’re curious about are how you use JavaScript; Are you frontend, backend, or full-stack? What is your level of skill with the language, and what do you think about the latest developments? We’d also love to know what you think of the types of content we produce and if there’s anything we could do better. Now’s your chance to tell us what you think, and what you want!

The results from this short questionnaire will help shape the JavaScript channel over the coming year. Please share it with your friends, co-workers, and others who might be interested, on social media. The more feedback we get from you, the better we can ensure that the articles and tutorials we publish are relevant to your needs and interests. Even if you already love what we’re doing, please take two minutes to let us know – it will be incredibly valuable to us.

I look forward to seeing the results and continuing to make SitePoint a must-read resource for all things JavaScript in 2017!

Take the survey