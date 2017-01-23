JavaScript
Article

SitePoint Needs You: The 2017 JavaScript Survey

By Nilson Jacques

As part of being an editor here at SitePoint, one of my responsibilities is to commission new content for the channel. I always have one eye on the various newsletters, aggregators, and blogs for topics that might be important or interesting to our readers. The stats collected for each article we publish go some way towards helping me know what’s working and what’s not. Even so, it’s still hard to know what you guys think about the mix of content we produce: are our tutorials pitched at the right skill levels? are we getting a good balance between client-side and server-side coverage?

A sea of raised hands and speech bubbles - take our 2017 JavaScript survey and let us know your thoughts

To help us continue improving the JavaScript channel this year, we’re going to try running a survey, to better understand what you want to see from us. The survey is short: only ten multiple-choice questions, plus the opportunity to leave some general feedback. It should only take a couple minutes of your time. The results are anonymous and we won’t ask for any personal information.

Some of the things we’re curious about are how you use JavaScript; Are you frontend, backend, or full-stack? What is your level of skill with the language, and what do you think about the latest developments? We’d also love to know what you think of the types of content we produce and if there’s anything we could do better. Now’s your chance to tell us what you think, and what you want!

More from this author

The results from this short questionnaire will help shape the JavaScript channel over the coming year. Please share it with your friends, co-workers, and others who might be interested, on social media. The more feedback we get from you, the better we can ensure that the articles and tutorials we publish are relevant to your needs and interests. Even if you already love what we’re doing, please take two minutes to let us know – it will be incredibly valuable to us.

I look forward to seeing the results and continuing to make SitePoint a must-read resource for all things JavaScript in 2017!

Take the survey

More:
editorial, survey
Nilson Jacques
Meet the author
Nilson Jacques
Nilson is a full-stack web developer who has been working with computers and the web for over a decade. A former hardware technician, and network administrator. Nilson is now currently co-founder and developer of a company developing web applications for the construction industry. You can also find Nilson on the SitePoint Forums as a mentor.

Latest Courses

Browse all 16 courses
3h 7m
Premium Course
M. David Green

Functional JavaScript Programming

Breakdown your code and make it more maintainable...why wouldn't you?
1h 1m
Premium Course
Darin Haener

Diving into ES2015

Get ahead of the curve with ES2015
3h 7m
Premium Course
M. David Green

JavaScript: Next Steps

Take your skills to the next level in JavaScript
Premium Course
3h 7m
Premium Course
M. David Green, Jan 17

Functional JavaScript Programming

Premium Course
1h 1m
Premium Course
Darin Haener, Jun 09

Diving into ES2015

Premium Course
3h 7m
Premium Course
M. David Green, Apr 06

JavaScript: Next Steps

Latest Books

Browse all 15 books
Premium Book
James Hibbard

ECMAScript 2015: A SitePoint Anthology

Dive into the next generation of JavaScript with this 155 page anthology!
Premium Book
Shaumik Daityari

Jump Start Git

Take control of your code
Premium Book
Colin Ihrig

Full Stack JavaScript Development with MEAN

It’s clean, it’s lean—it’s the MEAN Stack
Premium Book
Premium Book
James Hibbard, Feb 28

ECMAScript 2015: A SitePoint Anthology

Premium Book
Premium Book
Shaumik Daityari, Aug 27

Jump Start Git

Premium Book
Premium Book
Colin Ihrig, Jan 03

Full Stack JavaScript Development with MEAN

Recommended
Sponsors
New Theme
Themes

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
SitePoint Themes, Dec 07
00:14:30
JavaScript

Getting started with the MS bot framework

Want to build a chat bot for Skype? Sounds awesome. In this video we’ll show you how to build a simple example bot that can fetch movie...
Esteban Herrera, 7 days ago
Themes
New Theme
Themes
SitePoint Themes, Dec 07

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
JavaScript
00:14:30
JavaScript
Esteban Herrera, 7 days ago

Getting started with the MS bot framework

Want to build a chat bot for Skype? Sounds awesome. In this video we’ll show you how to build a simple example bot that can fetch movie metadata. This example will to introduce you to...
Get the latest in JavaScript, once a week, for free.