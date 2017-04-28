Java
Article
By Nicolai Parlog

Goodbye Java Channel

By Nicolai Parlog

For now, this is the final editorial for the SitePoint Java Channel newsletter that we used to send out every other Friday.

As you can tell from the title, I’m writing to say goodbye – to you as well as to the Java channel. It is going on hiatus and this is the last newsletter that goes out.

It was a great honor to be your editor! It gave me so many opportunities to interact with interesting and incredibly bright developers and watch them write articles that I enjoyed reading every single time (which sometimes was quite often). I felt like really becoming a member of the larger Java community and it was a blast. I’m gonna miss that a lot.

At the same time I really hope you enjoyed it, too! We had some great content and judging by the comments you learned a lot from them (I surely did). I hope you keep this experiment in fond memory and stick around on SitePoint – maybe by subscribing to one of the other newsletters.

Where’s the Java?

SitePoint is of course focused on web technologies like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, or PHP. So what is the avid Java developer to do? Where are you gonna get your news?

If you’re interested in blogs to follow, we have a great list of recommendations for you. For Twitter birds, there’s a list of 39 Java experts you could follow. I highly encourage you do seek out individuals in the blogosphere (what a word…) or on social media that talk or write about topics that interest you. Giving these brave creators some positive feedback is always highly appreciated.

Maybe you’re more one for aggregations of interesting content, though. I really started to enjoy hanging around in Reddit’s Java channel – you’ll have to weigh where you stand on Reddit in general but that channel’s manners are in line with the larger software development community. Then there’s Jetbrain’s Java Annotated Monthly and Baeldung’s Java Web Weekly, which are both great resources (and available via email)

I would also love to have you around! You can follow me on Twitter or subscribe to my weekly newsletter, in which I ramble on about whatever I found interesting during the week (which is currently a lot of Java 9). If you’re on the fence or prefer RSS, have a look at Medium, where the newsletters show up a few days later. Last but not least, I will use the newly freed-up time to publish more on my blog, again mostly about Java 9. Come by! 🌞

SitePoint’s Bestest Java Articles

As a small goodbye I want to list my favorite articles from this channel:

Once again: It has been an honor! That’s it for this week – I hope you have a great time!

so long … Nicolai

More:
editorial
Nicolai Parlog
Meet the author
Nicolai Parlog
Nicolai is a thirty year old boy, as the narrator would put it, who has found his passion in software development. He constantly reads, thinks, and writes about it, and codes for a living as well as for fun. Nicolai is the editor of SitePoint's Java channel, writes The Java 9 Module System with Manning, blogs about software development on codefx.org, and is a long-tail contributor to several open source projects. You can hire him for all kinds of things.

Latest Themes

Browse all 9 themes
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Pull in the crowds to your eatery, cafe, restaurant or bar with this flexible, modular WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Sell your wares with this delightfully elegant WooCommerce-powered WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 19

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 17

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 24

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

Latest Courses

Browse all 71 courses
2h 2m
Premium Course
Guilherme Muller

Responsive Web Development

Build a modern website with maximum efficiency and organization
1h 46m
Premium Course
Luke Westby

Elm: A Beginners' Guide to Elm and Data

Elm, a front-end functional programming language for web apps
44m
Premium Course
Zsolt Nagy

Introducing TypeScript

Tighten up your programming with strong typing, through TypeScript
Premium Course
2h 2m
Premium Course
Guilherme Muller, Apr 12

Responsive Web Development

Premium Course
1h 46m
Premium Course
Luke Westby, Mar 16

Elm: A Beginners' Guide to Elm and Data

Premium Course
44m
Premium Course
Zsolt Nagy, Feb 15

Introducing TypeScript

Latest Books

Browse all 88 books
Premium Book
Chris Ward

Jump Start Responsive Web Design, 2nd Edition

Create exceptional design for every device
Premium Book
Ben Coleman

Designing UX: Prototyping

A prototype is worth a thousand words
Premium Book
Luke Hay

Researching UX: Analytics

Understanding is at the heart of good UX
Premium Book
Premium Book
Chris Ward, Apr 18

Jump Start Responsive Web Design, 2nd Edition

Premium Book
Premium Book
Ben Coleman, Mar 07

Designing UX: Prototyping

Premium Book
Premium Book
Luke Hay, Jan 11

Researching UX: Analytics

Recommended
Sponsors
Java

Java's While and Do-While Loops in Five Minutes

A while loop is a control flow statement that runs a piece of code multiple times. It consists of a loop condition and body. Java also has...
Indrek Ots, 2 days ago
Java

Three Design Patterns That Use Inversion of Control

Inversion of control is not just dependency injection - the observer and template method patterns use it as well. Study all three to...
Alejandro Gervasio, 4 days ago
Java
Java

Java's While and Do-While Loops in Five Minutes

A while loop is a control flow statement that runs a piece of code multiple times. It consists of a loop condition and body. Java also has a do while loop.
Java
Java

Three Design Patterns That Use Inversion of Control

Inversion of control is not just dependency injection - the observer and template method patterns use it as well. Study all three to become an IoC expert!
Get the latest in Java, once a week, for free.