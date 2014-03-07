Meet Redwood, a Full-stack, Serverless Jamstack Framework
By Camilo Reyes,
Learn Redwood, an opinionated, full-stack framework that embraces the Jamstack, and see how easy Redwood makes it to build a CRUD app.
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike walks you through building a full-stack JavaScript CRUD contact list application, using Node, FeathersJS and MongoDB for the back-end API.
By Reza Lavarian,
Let's build a Laravel powered lyrics website and give it the superpower of rapid fuzzy searching with Algolia and Laravel Scout!
By Alejandro Gervasio,
A tutorial on how to use Contexts and Dependency Injection (CDI) / Weld and Hibernate in the development of a full-blown JPA application.
By Indrek Ots,
Dropwizard is a framework for building RESTful web services in Java. This tutorial shows how to create, retrieve, update, and delete resources.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie uses OctoberCMS to build project and team management functionality into it, creating a fantastic app in a matter of minutes!
By Nick Salloum,
Nick Salloum adds CRUD functionality to a previously bootstrapped Laravel application. See how simple it is to get going with real life projects!
By Nick Salloum,
Nick Salloum bootstraps a new Laravel CRUD project in this tutorial, laying the foundation for the next part in which CRUD features get added.
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren explains how you can use Phreeze to autogenerate CRUD applications for your already existing databases - often in already existing apps.
By Thien Tran Duy,
Build a simple CRUD app with MongoDB in PHP - Thien Tran Duy explains how