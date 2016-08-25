Indrek's articles
Java’s While and Do-While Loops in Five Minutes
By Indrek Ots,
A while loop is a control flow statement that runs a piece of code multiple times. It consists of a loop condition and body. Java also has a do while loop.
Java’s Ternary Operator in Three Minutes
Java's ternary operator (aka conditional operator) can be summarized as a shortcut for the if statement. Used with care, it improves readability.
Java’s If Statement in Five Minutes
If statements are used to conditionally run blocks of code. They're an essential tool for controlling the flow of a program
Getting Started with Dropwizard – CRUD Operations
Dropwizard is a framework for building RESTful web services in Java. This tutorial shows how to create, retrieve, update, and delete resources.
Getting Started with Dropwizard
Dropwizard is a framework for building RESTful web services in Java. In this tutorial we're going to create a new Dropwizard service from scratch.
Java, Unicode, and the Mysterious Compile Error
Indrek Ots explains how the Java compiler handles Unicode and Unicode escapes and how this can lead to mysterious compile errors.