Trends in Python: What’s Hot in the Hottest Language Today
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba explains why Python is so popular, discusses current Python trends, and covers the best Python packages and tools to get acquainted with.
By David Wiseman,
Introducing the BBM Enterprise SDK we trial building an app with secure artificial intelligence and run through why AI is the next step in app building.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba surveys online resources and courses — both free and paid — for getting started with Machine Learning.
By Mukund Krishna,
It's easy to think of AI as the stuff of abstract computer science, but, increasingly, we're beginning to seeing Artificial Intelligence in UX design.
By Allan MacGregor,
Allan takes us on a ride in Machine Learning land with PHP-ML and explains how to develop a tweet sentiment analyzer with it (positive, negative, neutral)
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores how to connect an Api.ai assistant to Jawbone Up's API via a Node.js server as an example of IoT connectivity.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how to build a smart personal assistant using Api.ai's artificial intelligence and natural processing SDKs.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at APIs and services which enable artificial intelligence capable of everything from personal assistants to image recognition.
By Deivi Taka,
With the introduction of the “Proactive” feature in iOS 9, Apple is trying to proactively assist you. The system learns from your actions and attempts to anticipate them
By James Hibbard,
What happens when AI meets the IoT? Will it spell disaster? Will the machines soon be taking over? Don your tin-foil hat and join James Hibbard to find out.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi interviews Ilya Gelfenbeyn, CEO of Api.ai, and discusses their conversational UX platform, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at why he is hesitant to adopt the IoT or recommend it to consumers — security, quality and transparency concerns.
By Alan Dargan,
Conversational UIs are becoming more and more common but designing them requires a whole new skillset – more scriptwriter than graphic designer.
By Joel Falconer,
Apple has exceeded the wildest expectations anyone may have had when Steve Jobs returned to a company weeks away from bankruptcy. But will that continue?
By Theodhor Pandeli,
Theodhor Pandeli creates an Android app with text-to-speech that answers all of life's most important questions.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern continues the movie prediction app building process, this time nelisting the full power of Lumen, ElasticSearch, and PredictionIO
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern creates a movie recommendation app with PredictionIO - a free machine learning engine
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how to use a popular AI engine to classify uploaded images of dogs into breeds - much like Microsoft's What-Dog app, but in only 80 lines of code!
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores the concept of custom Api.ai entities and how these can be used to customize your personal assistant.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how you can add deep learning image recognition to your web apps using Clarifai and Node.js.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at extending the functionality of a personal assistant in Api.ai using custom intents and contexts.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno demonstrates how easy it is to extend the default Diffbot PHP client and get it to fetch custom data from completely custom webpage types
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc uses Twig, Bootstrap and Diffbot's PHP client to build a search engine app for Diffbot-powered harvested data collections
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc introduces Diffbot's crawling and searching functionality as he crawls the entire SitePoint.com domain in one go, and then queries the data.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc explains some trickier Diffbot concepts such as API merging, custom domain regexes and repeated custom collections. Tune in to find out more!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc guides you through a step by step process of implementing a custom Diffbot API for analyzing SitePoint author profiles
By Bruno Skvorc,
Diffbot is a machine learning algorithm which relies on visual information - it parses content visually and determines parts of it as a human would.