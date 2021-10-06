Marketing Automation: the Best AI Tools for Boosting Growth

The best AI-powered marketing automation tools are the ones that make it easy for marketers to create and optimize content, increase sales, analyze data, improve marketing efforts, and get the word out about your business.

Let’s take a look at some advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools and platforms that can help your business reach its full potential.

1. Jarvis

Writing engaging marketing copy is no easy feat for marketers. The best content marketers have a way with words that helps them persuade customers to buy their goods and services.

Using advanced AI marketing tools such as Jarvis AI, you can generate high-converting copy for ads, emails, landing pages, social media posts, ecommerce product descriptions, and blog posts, without spending hours agonizing over every single word or spending a fortune hiring an expert copywriter.

This AI tool uses machine learning technology and the GPT-3 model created by OpenAI — an artificial intelligence research lab co-founded by Elon Musk — to generate human-like text.

It includes templates for popular marketing frameworks like AIDA and PAS. All you need to do is add your company or product name, product descriptions, and a tone of voice to generate your marketing message.

Below is an example of a marketing copy for a fictional electric car company generated with the PAS framework.

Jarvis features

For those marketers handling ecommerce stores, this tool can also generate product descriptions, a bullet point list of features, and SEO product page title and meta descriptions.

When it comes to email marketing automation, many marketers use email service providers (ESPs) like ConvertKit and MailChimp to send a series of automated emails to potential customers. With Jarvis, you can basically generate the content that goes inside those emails without needing any copywriting knowledge.

This AI software can also help automate part of your content marketing strategy, which is the most effective digital marketing technique according to a survey done by Statista.

For example, you can use Jarvis’ long-form editor and give it commands like “write blog post titles about the best HTML and CSS books” or “write an intro paragraph for an article about learning HTML and CSS,” and it will generate those for you.

For a more in-depth guide on how to write long-form blog posts with AI, you can explore this Jarvis tutorial.

Jarvis recipes

Jarvis has a set of pre-made workflows called “Recipes” that contain multiple commands to help you speed up your content creation process.

For example, you can run recipes for writing blog posts, rewriting content, and crafting outreach emails by just following the commands.

For those doing Pinterest and social media marketing, you can create descriptions for your Instagram posts, Facebook posts, and Pinterest Pins.

2. Surfer

There’s no doubt that SEO is an integral part of digital marketing. It has the power to increase your website traffic, conversion rates, and brand awareness.

An artificial intelligence tool like Surfer allows you to perform more accurate SEO analysis by using natural language processing (NLP).

Since introducing the BERT algorithm update, Google has been focusing more on recognizing user intent and the context in which a keyword is being used instead of simply looking at each individual keyword.

Surfer added this to their platform via the Google NLP API. So you can easily check which words, phrases, and sentiment Google believes to be important.

With this AI software platform, you can plan content based on keywords or your domain.

Content Planning Based on Keywords

When adding your main keyword or blog niche, Surfer will generate several topic clusters using Google data and Surfer’s NLP algorithm. Below is an example of some topic clusters generated for the keyword “vanilla javascript”.

Each topic cluster will include a few relevant target keywords along with their search volume and projected total traffic. These boxes can then be used to create new blog posts.

Content Planning Based on Domain

When it comes to planning content using your domain, Surfer shows you a list of keywords that you rank for but aren’t using inside your articles, as well as your ranking position for each of them, the traffic they bring, and the monthly search volume.

Surfer Content Editor

One of Surfer’s main features is its content editor, which includes live updates on how your content is doing in terms of SEO.

Inside the content editor, you’ll be able to see:

NLP phrases to include and how often to use them

how long your blog post should be

how many headings, images, and paragraphs you should use

If you decide to use an AI tool like Jarvis, the two also integrate, so you can see your content score inside Jarvis’ long-form editor instead of having to paste your article back inside Surfer.

For organizations with large marketing teams, you have a document-sharing feature that makes collaboration easier.

3. ChatBot

Nowadays, people expect to be able to communicate with businesses on their own terms, whether that’s through messaging, social networks, or other digital avenues, and they expect to happen quickly.

A great way to automate this process is by making your business more accessible using chatbots.

In a survey done by Statista, 40% of customers mentioned that they’ve used AI chatbots to engage with the retail industry. In another survey, 78% of organizations said they use chatbots for self-service in simple scenarios.

An AI-powered tool like ChatBot can help marketers deliver personalized customer service, answer questions about products, generate and segment leads, and collect contact information from customers.

It uses natural language processing to interpret human speech and deliver well-tailored responses and machine learning to analyze user input and keep improving performance.

You can easily build your conversation workflows with a no-code drag-and-drop builder.

They also have multiple templates, bot response formats, and actions to help you create engaging customer experiences.

This AI tool can be placed on your website or connected with LiveChat, Facebook Messenger, and Slack.

4. Crayon

With everybody and their dog starting a business, it can be really hard to stand out from the crowd.

But not everything is bad news. Since there are so many competitors, it’s easier than ever before to see what’s working for them and apply it to your own business. That way, you don’t have to waste time creating and promoting products or services that might not sell well or spend time on social platforms where your audience isn’t hanging.

An AI tool like Crayon helps you do exactly that.

Crayon is a competitive intelligence tool that allows you to track everything your competitors are doing off and on their websites.

For example, you can see product and pricing changes, employee reviews, launched marketing campaigns, video content published, and more.

As a marketer, you can combine automated intelligence with your business’ research and knowledge on a central platform for collaboration and analysis.

5. Rasa.io

If you’ve been tackling email marketing for a while now, you’re probably already segmenting your lists to create targeted email campaigns.

However, you can bring personalization a step further with Rasa.io.

This marketing automation tool uses artificial intelligence to pick up on the previous behavior of each subscriber in your newsletter to determine which article would be the most relevant to each reader.

Instead of the same newsletter going to everyone, each one of your subscribers gets a personalized version tailored to their own unique interests. Think of it as segmenting to a “group” of one by analyzing customer behaviors.

For example, if you have a health and wellness website, you might be sending everyone interested in recipes the same recipe emails, and everyone interested in workouts the same workout emails.

With smart newsletter technology, you could send each person on your recipe newsletter unique recipe content depending on their individual interests. This could be keto dinner recipes, keto dessert recipes, or paleo recipes.

6. Yotpo

It may not come as a surprise that people are more likely to trust and purchase something that’s been recommended by others. Research has shown that about 70% of online shoppers typically read between one and six customer reviews before making a purchasing decision.

Yotpo is a user-generated marketing automation software that uses AI and machine learning technology to analyze your customer reviews to help you find room for improvement and make smarter business decisions.

It identifies key topics that customers mention about your products and their overall sentiment towards them. Yotpo extracts relevant information from past reviews and presents them to prospective customers to increase sales.

It also allows you to easily gather customer reviews and ratings, display customer photos and videos, engage with customers via SMS, and manage customer data.

Not only is social proof one of the most effective forms of marketing, but it’s also one of the cheapest. Basically, you get your customers to do your marketing for you.

7. Frase

One of the most common SEO mistakes people make when writing content is focusing so much on keywords that they forget about optimizing their outlines.

Frase is one of those artificial intelligence marketing tools that can make keyword research and creating SEO-friendly blog post outlines a breeze.

When planning a search-optimized blog post outline, marketers typically use Google autocomplete and look at Google’s “People Also Ask” and “Related Searches” sections.

This process can be time-consuming and not as effective as using AI tools to pull other relevant phrases and questions being asked. Frase gets these questions not only from Google but from Quora and Reddit as well.

For example, Frase uses AI to automatically analyze the top search results and generate an intelligent outline for your main keyword.

Frase also takes advantage of NLP technology to identify every topic your blog posts need to address to rank higher in Google search engine result pages (SERPs).

8. Phrasee

Chances are you’ve got hundreds of unread emails in your inbox — maybe even thousands if you’re an overachiever.

No matter how good the content inside an email might be, it won’t get opened if the subject line isn’t captivating enough. Unsurprisingly, studies have shown that subject-line personalization in emails can significantly increase open rates.

Phrasee is one of those AI marketing tools that can help solve this problem for marketers.

The Phrasee software uses AI technology to create the most effective subject line for your email newsletters. Its AI-based natural language generation system uses data-driven insights to create millions of original copies in line with your brand tone.

However, this technology isn’t only great for email. You can also use it for social media campaigns, Facebook ads, and Instagram ads.

It helps enhance your customer experiences by optimizing the language you use across the full customer journey and spectrum of digital brand channels — which Phrasee calls “brand language optimization”.

9. Seventh Sense

If you send an email in the middle of the night, chances are it’ll get buried in the recipient’s inbox by the time the morning comes and the person is ready to read emails.

So it’s not surprising that sending an email at the wrong time can decrease your open rates significantly.

Seventh Sense is a marketing automation tool that analyzes the historic engagement patterns for each person in your marketing automation platform. It’s designed to work just with HubSpot and Marketo.

It then uses this customer data to build a predictive analytics model to predict when each subscriber on your list is most likely to engage with your emails.

Marketing AI FAQs

Now that you’ve explored some AI marketing tools to make your marketing more efficient, let’s answer some common questions regarding AI.

1. What is artificial intelligence?

Artificial intelligence is a technology that emphasizes the creation of intelligent machines that work and react like humans. AI has many applications including image processing, speech recognition, planning and scheduling, the ability to answer questions, and data analytics.

2. What is AI-powered marketing automation?

AI marketing automation is any software application that allows marketers to automate repetitive and time-consuming activities using artificial intelligence.

3. How is AI used in marketing?

When it comes to AI and marketing best practices, some organizations use it to provide faster customer support, SEO research, increase email click-through rates, write more engaging marketing copy, and write blog posts faster.

4. What is the difference between AI and machine learning?

Artificial intelligence is the umbrella under which many different technologies reside. Machine learning is one of these technologies, and it allows machines to recognize patterns in data.

Power Up Marketing Automation with AI

We’ve explored some of the best AI-powered marketing automation tools on the market. There are many benefits to using artificial intelligence as a part of your growth strategy, and these nine tools should be able to provide you with a good start.

If you’re interested in learning more about AI and marketing, marketing best practices, how each one of these AI tools can help power up your marketing campaigns, or other things you can do with AI, feel free to check out any of the resources below: