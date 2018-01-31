David Wiseman
David Wiseman is head of the global product and field marketing teams at BlackBerry. In his role, David oversees worldwide product positioning, product messaging, product marketing strategy, go-to market strategy, demand generation programs and pipeline development for BlackBerry's enterprise software and services.
David's article
How to Enable AI with Secure Communications
By David Wiseman,
Introducing the BBM Enterprise SDK we trial building an app with secure artificial intelligence and run through why AI is the next step in app building.