Bruno is a blockchain developer and technical educator at the Web3 Foundation, the foundation that's building the next generation of the free people's internet. He's also a DX person at Diffbot. He runs two newsletters you should subscribe to if you're interested in Web3.0: Dot Leap covers ecosystem and tech development of Web3, and NFT Review covers the evolution of the non-fungible token (digital collectibles) ecosystem inside this emerging new web. His current passion project is RMRK.app.
Bruno's articles
A Review of Bulgaria PHP – Game On!
On Oct 7-8, Bruno attended Bulgaria PHP. Here are his impressions, and why you shouldn't miss a conference like this one - it really is something else.
Sourcehunt September – Hacktoberfest Edition
Hacktoberfest is starting! In this Sourcehunt, join DigitalOcean's initiative and get a free limited edition t-shirt for contributing to open source!
Fighting Recruiter Spam with PHP – Proof of Concept
Connecting to IMAP and SMTP from PHP in order to filter, identify, and reply to recruiter spam - the inbox blight of any decent developer!
Sourcehunt 2016.8 – Contribute to Regression, Regex, ORMs, and More
This sourcehunt we're featuring packages dealing with regex, hardcore math, mini-CMS, ORMs, and more! Come get your Github contributions going!
Local Composer for Everyone! A Conference-Friendly Satis Setup
A tutorial on how to configure a local Satis instance for offline composer access on conferences or as packagist backups for companies - even on VMs!
Up and Running with the Fastest PHP Framework on PHP7 in 5 Mins
Phalcon is back - and in style! It can now run on PHP 7, and is written completely in Zephir. Easy extension development AND perfect performance!
Quick Tip: Solution to Paypal IPN Always Returning “Invalid”
A solution to the PayPal IPN Simulator "INVALID" problem - where the verification message always returns invalid, even if everything seems fine
6 More Must-Do Grav Tweaks: Ready for Hacker News Traffic!
Super-caching, optimization, customization, comments, and much more you simply MUST do for your Grav installation
8 Must-Have Grav Plugins to round-off Your Blog’s Installation
A list of must-have Grav plugins to round off any developer's personal blog, plus some extra performance and quality tweaks.
Do PHP and IoT Have a Future Together?
Our intro post to the world of IoT and PHP - a list of resources to get started with, and sites to buy electronic components from!
Sourcehunt: PHP7-Only Alternative to Laravel, HPKP, and More
This sourcehunt features a PHP-7 only alternative to Laravel, input validation, HPKP, strict PHP object signatures, and more.
Can Symfony Apps Be Fast on Vagrant? Let’s Check with SuluCMS!
In this tutorial, we go through some effective performance hacks for developing Symfony apps on Vagrant virtual machines
The PHP Application Environment
This is an excerpt from SitePoint's recent book on PHP Application Environments and get getting started the right way. Enjoy this preview!
Composer Global Require Considered Harmful?
Installing composer packages globally can cause some dependency conflicts. Here's how to get around it with the help of a new, alternative tool.
Quick Tip: Local Development with Opera, Nginx 502 error
A quick solution to getting rid of the 502 Nginx error when developing locally with Opera
Nitpicking over Code Standards with Nitpick CI
Nitpick CI is a service with a singular purpose - making sure your Github PRs respect the PSR-2 code standard. In this post, we'll put it to the test
Sourcehunt: Conferences, Oauth2 in Slim, Static Analyzers, Etc.
Another sourcehunt is here! This time, we're featuring conference apps, personal project managers, oauth2 helpers, and more!
Phinx – the Migration Library You Never Knew You Needed
Bruno demonstrates the use of Phinx, a framework-agnostic database migration package helping you write database-independent and versionable database changes
What Is Laravel Valet, and Why All the Fuss?
Laravel Valet is an OSX-only light-weight alternative to Vagrant for those quick, demo, throwaway projects.
First Look at Pagekit CMS – Clean, Extensible, Fast, But…
Bruno looks at Pagekit, a CMS that recently reached V1 and offers what few others do out of the box, without being bloated. There is a caveat, though...
Sourcehunt: Cron Management, Hackathon Starters, PHP-GUI…
In this edition of sourcehunt, we look at cron managers for PHP, a Laravel Hackathon starter kit, a PHP-GUI package that lets you do desktop-PHP, and more
Easy Multi-Language Twig Apps with Gettext
There are many approaches to internationalizing an app. Here's one using Gettext, Twig, and a solid application skeleton for a demo!
Control User Access to Classes and Methods with Rauth
Controlling access to methods and classes rather than routes? This is where Rauth comes in - a package for full, granular access control in your whole app!
Glide: Easy Dynamic on-Demand Image Resizing
Let's take a look at Glide - an image manipulation library for easy dynamic on-demand image resizing for all the screen sizes!
Sourcehunt #4 – Reflection, Authorization, Crons, and more
The newest edition of sourcehunt presents 6 more promising packages that might find a home in your project one day. Help them grow by contributing!
Contributing to Open Source: Gatekeeper Case Study
Bruno goes through the entire process of contributing to an open source project - from contact with the author to sending PRs. Come see how it works!
Building Microsoft’s What-Dog AI in under 100 Lines of Code
Here's how to use a popular AI engine to classify uploaded images of dogs into breeds - much like Microsoft's What-Dog app, but in only 80 lines of code!
Building an Spress Svbtle Theme – Responsive Static Blogs!
Bruno goes through the process of building a custom Svbtle-clone theme for Spress, the static site generator inspired by Sculpin.
Quick Tip: Sync a Fork with the Original via GitHub’s Web UI
Learn how to use the Github web UI to sync a fork with the original repo quickly and easily, all without the use of a CLI
Quick Tip: How to Permanently Change SQL Mode in MySQL
MySQL 5.7 introduced some awkward changes for older codebases and tends to break apps. Here's how to temporarily (or permanently) lower the strictness level