Bruno is a blockchain developer and technical educator at the Web3 Foundation, the foundation that's building the next generation of the free people's internet. He's also a DX person at Diffbot. He runs two newsletters you should subscribe to if you're interested in Web3.0: Dot Leap covers ecosystem and tech development of Web3, and NFT Review covers the evolution of the non-fungible token (digital collectibles) ecosystem inside this emerging new web. His current passion project is RMRK.app.
Bruno's articles
Symfony Flex: Paving the Path to a Faster, Better Symfony
By Bruno Skvorc,
Symfony Flex is a new package manager exclusively for Symfony 3.3 and above, sporting a new directory structure and smoother workflow. Come see!
Are Bitwise Operators Still Relevant in Modern PHP?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Heard of bitwise operators? Let's explore their practical application in storing and checking for user permissions, and whether this makes sense!
PHPBot – Can a PHP Bot Help You Look up Documentation Faster?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a look at a new PHP experiment: PHPBot. An interactive PHP manual bot which returns code examples from the manual for easy copy-pasting!
Duolingo for PHP – How Much PHP Can Apps like Mimo Teach?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a look at Mimo - an app aiming to teach programming "on the go". How much PHP can it teach us? Is it the Duolingo of programming?
Re-Introducing PHPUnit – Getting Started with TDD in PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a fresh look at PHPUnit - the de-facto TDD tool for PHP. We'll explain TDD on an example, implement code coverage, and more!
Why Is a String Called a String?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Did you know the history of the "string" in computation stretches back all the way to 1944? Come learn why strings are strings, and where they come from!
The Theory of Constraints in PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
What is the theory of constraints, and can be it be applied to PHP application development? The answer to the latter is oh yes, and for the former, dive in!
There’s a Gender Extension for PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Did you know PHP has an extension for determining genders of first names? It's quite pointless on all levels, and still in the core manual. Weird!
Being a Full Stack Developer
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno talks about being a full stack developer and the required technologies to be a good jack of all trades in the modern age of web development
Family CRMs, Guzzle Wrappers and PHP Machine Learning? Sourcehunt!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this sourcehunt, we present PHP machine learning, a CRM that helps you track personal relationships, a wrapper to make Guzzle usable again, and more!
How to Set up an Online Multi-Language Magazine with Sulu
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this Sulu CMS bootcamp post, we go through the full process of setting up a brand new multi-language online magazine site like SitePoint (+ languages!).
Getting Started with Sulu CMS on Vagrant The Right Way™
By Bruno Skvorc,
Sulu CMS: a CMS for the next generation. Based on the newest Symfony with all the bells and whistles, it takes a bit of getting used to. Allow me to help!
The Balance between Visual and Technical Debt in PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
What's the difference between technical and visual debt in code? Which one is more important, more dangerous? Let's discuss their balance in this editorial.
Day Camp 4 Developers: PHP Application Security
By Bruno Skvorc,
Day Camp 4 Developers is a regular, fully online conference, featuring true experts in their fields. This edition focuses on PHP application security!
How to Build a Basic Twitter Analytics App with RestDB
By Bruno Skvorc,
Want to build a custom Twitter analytics app? Bruno Škvorc shows you how to use RestDB to build a Twitter follower-farmer detection app.
Can You Build a CLI Image Drawing Laravel App with These Packages?
By Bruno Skvorc,
This time, we look at a package that lets us interactively add code to Laravel from the command line, an image drawing package, and much more.
Getting Started with PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
PHP - the server-side programming language powering over 80% of the web - is now at version 7.1. Bruno shows us how to get started with PHP.
Can 9-to-5 Developers Be Good Developers?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Discussing recycled conference talks and developers who stop learning after 5pm (when they come home from work). Are you one of them? Can they ever be good?
Make Your Own Social Network, Game Server, or Knowledgebase! – Sourcehunt
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt, we've gained the magical ability to make our own game servers, knowledgebases, and social networks. Join us in contributing!
Getting to Know and Love Xdebug
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a fresh look at Xdebug, the de-facto PHP debugger, which turned an epic 15 years old this month. A quick look at some tricks, tips, and features!
Sourcehunt – Build a Medium Exporter + Cool New Libs!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt, we've found a lot of Laravel and/or JSON focused packages. It's an interesting combo which led us to our newest "app idea of the month"!
Covering Laracon: Are Online Conferences Introvert Heaven?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Laracon: the official Laravel conference, is online in this edition. Let's talk about online vs offline conferences, and how they help / hinder networking!
Sourcehunt: Idea of the Month and 6 Interesting Repos!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Sourcehunt Feb, apart from promoting really interesting open source repos, now also features an app idea of the month, worth a fortune. Check it out!
Quick Tip: LetsEncrypt “server” error fix on Ubuntu 16.04
By Bruno Skvorc,
Running into the cryptic "server" error when renewing your server's HTTPS certificates with LetsEncrypt? Here's how to solve it.
Testing Frenzy – Can We BDD Test the Units?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a look at Peridot - a testing suite with a different approach. Can we BDD test our units? Should we?
Sourcehunt 17.1: 7 Interesting PHP Packages to Keep an Eye On
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's January's Sourcehunt with 7 new libs/packages to keep and eye on or to contribute to. Use open source? Give back by helping out!
SourceHunt Xmas 2016 – Give the Gift of Open Source Prestige
By Bruno Skvorc,
This year's final Sourcehunt deals with some packages and libraries that have potential and inertia, but never really got critical mass. Let's change that!
What Would You Pay to Make 27% of the Web More Secure?
By Bruno Skvorc,
We talked to Scott Arciszewski who is intent on writing a PHP polyfill for libsodium, with the potential to increase the security of at least 27% of the web
Sourcehunt – Open Source Week Edition
By Bruno Skvorc,
It's open source week at SitePoint, and this sourcehunt is an excellent starter, listing some amazing and diverse projects from this month and the last.
How’d They Do It? PHPSnake: Detecting Keypresses
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's build a PHPSnake game together! In this part, we make a game loop and check for key presses!