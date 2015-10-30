Bruno is a blockchain developer and technical educator at the Web3 Foundation, the foundation that's building the next generation of the free people's internet. He's also a DX person at Diffbot. He runs two newsletters you should subscribe to if you're interested in Web3.0: Dot Leap covers ecosystem and tech development of Web3, and NFT Review covers the evolution of the non-fungible token (digital collectibles) ecosystem inside this emerging new web. His current passion project is RMRK.app.
Bruno's articles
9 Development Workflow Upgrades You Should Know About
Bruno reveals some little known tips and tricks for upgrades to your development workflow - from health to speed of development, everything's on the menu!
The PHP Channel’s Survey Results and 2016 Plans
In December of 2015, we put out a survey asking you what you liked or disliked about our PHP channel. Now, let's look at the results!
Setting up PHP 7 Servers with Laravel Forge and DigitalOcean
See how easy it is to set up PHP 7 servers with both Laravel Forge and a manual DigitalOcean setup!
What a Year! Help Us Make 2016 Even Better!
2015 was epic for the PHP channel at SitePoint - but we've got an even bigger appetite for 2016. Help us improve by filling out a short survey!
Sourcehunt PHP Xmas 2015: Give the Gift of Pull Requests!
This month's sourcehunt promotes social network toolkits, command line interface menus, microframeworks, PHP extension managers, and more!
Learn PHP 7, Find out What’s New, and More
Learn about PHP 7 - its new features, its performance upgrades, places to host it, how to develop with it locally, and more
Sourcehunt PHP: Contribute to Crypto, Validation, Payments…
In the latest edition of Sourcehunt, we look at encryption/decryption, validation, payments, a new CMS, background jobs, and much more - come contribute!
Suggesting Carbon with Composer – Date and Time the Right Way
Bruno looks at Carbon, a library extending the basic DateTime PHP class, and implements it in a live project instead of pure string outputs of dates!
Breaking Free from Guzzle5 with PHP-HTTP and HTTPlug
Bruno looks at PHP-HTTP, a project aiming to fully abstract HTTP client implementations in libraries / apps. In this tutorial, we break free from Guzzle5!
Powerful Custom Entities with the Diffbot PHP Client
Bruno demonstrates how easy it is to extend the default Diffbot PHP client and get it to fetch custom data from completely custom webpage types