PHP
Article
By Bruno Skvorc

Can You Build a CLI Image Drawing Laravel App with These Packages?

By Bruno Skvorc

It’s time for our monthly hunt for new open source libraries to use and contribute to!

More from this author

If you’re new to Sourcehunt, it’s our monthly post for promoting open source projects that seem interesting or promising and could use help in terms of Github stars or pull requests.

It’s our way of giving back – promoting projects that we use (or could use) so that they gain enough exposure to attract a wider audience, a powerful community and, possibly, new contributors or sponsors.

Sourcehunt logo

laracademy/interactive-make [216 ★]

Laravel Interactive Make is a plugin that lets you use Laravel’s make command interactively, without being verbose about exactly what it is you want to generate, as the following gif demonstrates:

Gif of Laravel Interactive Make in action

The tool will ask you about commands and sub-commands until you reach a point at which you’re happy with what got generated. No more looking up make commands!

There’s some issues to take care of, so get to helping!

reibengu/laravel-auto-validation [45 ★]

This package will let you remove all manual validation from Laravel Controllers, and instead rely on automatic validation that kicks instantly into action as a given controller and method are called – all you need to do is use the package’s trait in a controller, and set the service provider. Then, you define rules like so:

$rules = [
    'UserController' => [
        'register' => [
            'name'     => 'required|max:255',
            'email'    => ['required', 'email', 'max:255', Rule::unique('users')->where('status', 1)],
            'password' => 'required|min:6|confirmed',
            'gender'   => 'required|in:male,female',
            'birthday' => 'required|date_format:Y-n-j',
        ],
        'update' => function ($request) {
            return [
                'name'     => 'required|max:255',
                'email'    => 'required|email|max:255|unique:users,email,'.$request->user()->id,
                'gender'   => 'required|in:male,female',
                'birthday' => 'required|date_format:Y-n-j',
            ];
        },
    ],
];

return ['rules' => $rules];

The remainder of the process is automatic, and if validation fails, the request is automatically redirected back to the page from where it came, with error messages about validation flashed into session.

The project has no outstanding issues or pull requests, but why not add some? Here’s an idea: make it dead easy to customize these error messages, and integrate them with Laravel’s translator.

delight-im/PHP-PrivacyPolicy [26 ★]

In what’s a somewhat oddball case, PHP-PrivacyPolicy is a tool which programmatically generates a privacy policy and related documents for apps and digital tools and resources, in both human readable and machine oriented form.

Go ahead and add another paragraph or two you think might be needed one day, or even turn it into a SaaS and let people generate the policies online.

ozh/git-score [7 ★]

Inspired by the Python-based git-score, this command-line installable tool can be executed inside cloned repos on your machine in order to calculate information about contributors, and assign scores to all the people involved.

Here’s an example output, as taken from their README:

$ git score
name              commits  delta    (+)    (-)  files
Ozh                  2230  47906  66188  18282    500
Léo Colombaro         145   1038  15438  14400     84
lesterchan             43    553   1366    813     24
Nic Waller             13    322    434    112      5
BestNa.me Labs         12     10     21     11      4
Preovaleo              11     -5     28     33      7
Clayton Daley           9     13     29     16      2
Diftraku                8      0     16     16      8
Audrey                  4     10     21     11      4

No outstanding issues or PRs, but it would probably be fun to upgrade it with some extra stats to track – for example, a console based render of the activity for each user, similar to the activity graph on Github.com would be quite cool.

banago/PHPloy [1,119 ★]

PHPloy, deserves a mention here despite being quite a popular package already. PHPloy solves a very familiar pain point in deploying via (S)FTP, where users seldom know exactly which files they had changed, so they often opt to just re-upload the whole project. At the beginning, this doesn’t really matter, but as the project grows, the complexity of incremental updates grows exponentially with it, and why would one waste time on this when it’s so easy to use Git’s existing functionality to do it?

PHPloy detects changes between commits and only pushes the changed files online. It supports multiple servers, submodules, and rollbacks.

joseluisq/gimage [112 ★]

Gimage, another issue and PR-free package, is a tool for fluent building of images with PHP and the native GD library (extension).

Gimage provides a fluent interface for editing and drawing images and is little more than a very natural-sounding human-readable abstraction around GD’s native methods.

For example, here’s how to draw a green ellipse:

use GImage\Figure;

// Setting ellipse sizes
$ellipse = new Figure(500, 300);
$ellipse
    // Set ellipse type
    ->isEllipse()
    // Setting a green RGB color
    ->setBackgroundColor(170, 188, 147)
    // Creating the figure
    ->create()
    // Outputting image (PNG Figure by default) on the browser.
    ->output();

And here’s how to draw this image:

Example image made by Gimage

<?php

use GImage\Image;
use GImage\Text;
use GImage\Figure;
use GImage\Canvas;

$avatar_image = new Image();
$avatar_image
    ->load('http://www.gravatar.com/avatar/205e460b479e2e5b48aec07710c08d50?s=100.jpg')
    ->setTop(60)
    ->setLeft(70);

$about_text = new Text("MY AWESOME PRESENTATION CARD GENERATED WITH GIMAGE");
$about_text
    ->setSize(16)
    ->setWidth(300)
    ->setLeft(210)
    ->setTop(75)
    ->setColor(204, 164, 116)
    ->setFontface('fonts/Lato-Light.ttf');

$twitter_text = new Text('@username');
$twitter_text
    ->setSize(11)
    ->setWidth(70)
    ->setLeft(450)
    ->setTop(210)
    ->setColor(130, 127, 125)
    ->setFontface('fonts/Lato-Regular.ttf');

$canvas_figure = new Figure(550, 250);
$canvas_figure
    ->setBackgroundColor(47, 42, 39)
    ->create();

$avatar_box = new Figure($avatar_image->getWidth() + 16, $avatar_image
    ->getHeight() + 17);
$avatar_box
    ->setBackgroundColor(63, 56, 52)
    ->setLeft($avatar_image->getLeft() - 7)
    ->setTop($avatar_image->getTop() - 8)
    ->create();

$avatar_box2 = new Figure($avatar_image->getWidth() + 3, $avatar_image
    ->getHeight() + 19);
$avatar_box2
    ->setBackgroundColor(79, 72, 67)
    ->setLeft($avatar_image->getLeft() + 7)
    ->setTop($avatar_image->getTop() - 9)
    ->create();

$avatar_box3 = new Figure(120, 240);
$avatar_box3
    ->setBackgroundColor(63, 56, 52)
    ->create();

$line_vertical = new Figure(600, 10);
$line_vertical
    ->setBackgroundColor(119, 99, 77)
    ->setTop(240)
    ->create();

$line_horizontal = new Figure(1, 240);
$line_horizontal
    ->setBackgroundColor(79, 72, 67)
    ->setLeft(120)
    ->create();

$canvas = new Canvas($canvas_figure);
$canvas
    ->append([
      $line_horizontal,
      $avatar_box2,
      $avatar_box3,
      $avatar_box,
      $avatar_image,
      $about_text,
      $twitter_text,
      $line_vertical
    ])
    ->toPNG()
    ->draw()
    ->save('./card.png');

Further examples can be seen here.

The library needs more usage examples, so get to it!

That’s it for May. Found anything you could sink your teeth into?

As always, please throw your links at us with the #sourcehunt hashtag! If you build something with the projects we’ve mentioned, or if you submit an elaborate pull request you’d like to talk about, give us a shout and we’ll make sure the world knows about it!

Like last time, (that challenge remains unclaimed, by the way – there’s $500 in it for you if you do it!), we’re using the above packages for inspiration on creating a potentially useful app or two:

App+Tutorial idea(s) of the month:

  • an app which uses interactive make to add a new “draw image” command, and interactively asks the user about the kind of image to draw, using Gimage. The user’s input should be validated with auto-validation.
  • or, an app which lets people generate privacy policies interactively with PHP-PrivacyPolicy, and is deployed with PHPloy – a tutorial around all that.

Get in touch to find out how much these are worth to us!

Happy coding!

More:
cli, Command line, deploy, deployment, ftp, laravel, OOPHP, PHP, php framework, php frameworks, sftp
Meet the author
Bruno Skvorc
Bruno is a coder from Croatia with Master’s Degrees in Computer Science and English Language and Literature. He’s the editor of SitePoint’s PHP channel and a developer evangelist for Diffbot.com. He avoids legacy code like the plague and when picking projects makes sure they’re as cutting edge as possible. He’s a treadmill desk enthusiast and active (board)gamer who sometimes blogs.

Latest Themes

Browse all 9 themes
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Pull in the crowds to your eatery, cafe, restaurant or bar with this flexible, modular WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Sell your wares with this delightfully elegant WooCommerce-powered WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 19

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 17

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 24

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

Latest Courses

Browse all 5 courses
3h 8m
Premium Course
Isaac Castillo

Laravel 5

Get started with Laravel 5.2
2h 7m
Premium Course
Matthew Setter

Zend Framework 2: The Basics

Learn PHP’s leading development framework
1h 35m
Premium Course
Kray Mitchell

Local Development Environments for Designers and Developers

How to install and configure a local dev environment using LAMP stacks.
Premium Course
3h 8m
Premium Course
Isaac Castillo, Nov 14

Laravel 5

Premium Course
2h 7m
Premium Course
Matthew Setter, Dec 16

Zend Framework 2: The Basics

Premium Course
1h 35m
Premium Course
Kray Mitchell, Feb 13

Local Development Environments for Designers and Developers

Latest Books

Browse all 10 books
Premium Book
Bruno Skvorc

Jump Start PHP Environment

Get your PHP projects set up the right way
Premium Book
Timothy Boronczyk

Jump Start MySQL

Master the database that powers the Web
Premium Book
Callum Hopkins

Jump Start PHP

Get up to speed with PHP in a weekend.
Premium Book
Premium Book
Bruno Skvorc, Dec 15

Jump Start PHP Environment

Premium Book
Premium Book
Timothy Boronczyk, Apr 08

Jump Start MySQL

Premium Book
Premium Book
Callum Hopkins, Sep 12

Jump Start PHP

Recommended
Sponsors
PHP

PDS Skeleton by Example: A Standard for File and Folder Structure

Younes explores PDS-Skeleton, a new idea in the PHP world aiming to standardize file and folder layouts of packages and apps. No more...
Younes Rafie, 3 days ago
6 Comments
PHP

The Ultimate Guide to Deploying PHP Apps in the Cloud

In this in-depth tutorial, we'll look at all the various cloud hosting providers for PHP, and deploy the same app on ALL of them. It's...
Prosper Otemuyiwa, 5 days ago
PHP
PHP

PDS Skeleton by Example: A Standard for File and Folder Structure

Younes explores PDS-Skeleton, a new idea in the PHP world aiming to standardize file and folder layouts of packages and apps. No more "where's that class?"!
PHP
6 Comments
PHP

The Ultimate Guide to Deploying PHP Apps in the Cloud

In this in-depth tutorial, we'll look at all the various cloud hosting providers for PHP, and deploy the same app on ALL of them. It's really not hard!
Get the latest in PHP, once a week, for free.