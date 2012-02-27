Rapid Development of Zend Expressive Modules
By Kirk Madera,
Kirk Madera goes through the process of creating the R side of a blog module CRUD in this quick, 10-minute Zend Expressive tutorial, demonstrating its power
By Kirk Madera,
Kirk Madera goes through the process of creating the R side of a blog module CRUD in this quick, 10-minute Zend Expressive tutorial, demonstrating its power
By Kirk Madera,
Kirk presents a way to get going quickly with Zend Expressive, setting up an enterprise-ready application bootstrap in under 10 minutes. Awesome!
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas Punt goes through the four stages of PHP execution - from lexing to compilation and optimization. Here's what you make happen, daily!
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko covers what HHVM and Hack is, and how to setup WordPress running under HHVM.
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel goes through the simple process of setting up a powerful LAMP stack on AWS with Zend Server, for high traffic cloud-safe web applications!
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas Punt implements the range operator in PHP - come along and learn how to hack the internals of your favorite programming language!
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman presents a dead easy way of doing continuous delivery (integration + deployment) with the power of ContinuousPHP and Zend Server
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman from Zend walks you through using Z-Ray to optimize your WordPress apps hosted on Microsoft's cloud hosting - Azure.
By Bruno Skvorc,
The survey is complete and the data has been crunched - which framework is the most popular PHP framework of 2015? Tune in to find out.
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman introduces Z-Ray - a revolutionary debugger from Zend and present in Zend Server. Check out its top 10 features!
By Chirag Dodia,
Chirag Dodia will explain Install and Upgrade scripts for Magento - how they work, when they trigger, and how to modify them
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc recaps the PHP news from August and September you may have missed
By Tom Butler,
Tom Butler did an analysis on DI container performance and published his results in this post. They're not what you would expect.
By Bruno Skvorc,
This post will show you how to install custom PHP extensions into Zend Server 7. The tutorial focuses on Phalcon, but applies to all extensions.
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this post, we'll take a look at Zend Server 7 - what it brings to the table, what it impresses with, and where it falls short.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how you can quickly install Zend Server 7 on an Ubuntu powered Vagrant box. For a detailed description of ZS7, see link inside.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to install a working instance of OroCRM on a Vagrant Homestead Improved box in this step by step guide by Bruno Skvorc
By Bruno Skvorc,
What's PHPNG? Who's leading it and how does it stack up against HHVM and Zephir?
By Jacek Barecki,
Jacek Barecki discusses his foray into Zend PHP certification, describing his view on the pros and cons to this much talked about exam
By Bruno Skvorc,
Have a look at our 2013 survey to decide what the best frameworks for 2014 are!
By Andy Hawthorne,