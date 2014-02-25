Free Fonts: Best Sources for Free Font Downloads
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz suggests the best places to find free fonts in 2020, along with tips and usage advice to think about when choosing a font for the web.
By Giulio Mainardi,
Giulio Mainardi explains the new font-display property and how it will help CSS developers improve rendering of fonts during page load.
By Daniel Schwarz,
In this quick tip, Daniel Schwarz shows us how to use a machine learning font map to find the perfect Google Font, in the fastest way possible.
By Asha Laxmi,
Asha Laxmi explores how to more effectively use icon fonts in your projects by building custom, tailored font files for your custom fonts using Fontello.
By Alex Walker,
While web designers have more typography choice than ever before, arguably our tools haven't caught up.Type Nugget hopes to fill the gap.
By Simon Codrington,
Google fonts revolutionized web fonts by bringing them to the world. They've just released the services' biggest overhauls since 2010. But is it better?
By Andrew Renaut,
In this article, Andrew Renaut explores how to use Web Fonts in WordPress, covering both Google Fonts and Adobe Edge Web Fonts and TypeKit.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood explores a variety of WordPress typography options, covering many of the popular plugins available, tools and a selection of further reading.
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos introduces icon fonts, talking about pros and cons, and then shows some examples using some popular choices.
By Craig Buckler,
Should we consider the real cost of using free web fonts? Are our responsive layouts really responsive when we add 500Kb of font files?
By Dmitri Lau,
Ten Ways to Make Your Website More Mobile Friendly that are simple and can be accomplished today.
By Chris Mills,
A detailed look at the benefits of new CSS properties for typography, including hyphens, text-rendering, and font-feature-settings.