A Primer on Machine Learning with Python
By Ben Dickson,
Performing machine learning is fundamentally different from classic programming. Learn the basics of machine learning in this easy-to-follow introduction.
By Michiel Mulders,
Building robust APIs is an important skill — they make the modern web go round. Learn the 13 best practices you should consider when building a RESTful API.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba walks through how to restyle the Django admin interface to match the look and feel of the rest of your site, with the help of Bootstrap.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba gives tips on how to get a Python job, discussing salaries, in-demand skills, marketplaces, and how to remain competitive.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari helps prep you for your next Python interview by reviewing the types of Python-related questions that may be asked.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba explains why Python is so popular, discusses current Python trends, and covers the best Python packages and tools to get acquainted with.
By Joshua Kraus,
Four Python programmers explain how they got their Python programming jobs, with tips and advice on how you can land your next programming job.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik shows how to detect faces in images using the MTCNN model in Keras and use the VGGFace2 algorithm to extract facial features and match them in different images.
By Shaumik Daityari,
In this tutorial, you'll learn to analyze textual data using Natural Language Processing in Python.
By Robert Walters,
In this article, you will learn how to work with MongoDB articles in Python, using the PyMongo driver.
By Chris Erwin,
Chris Erwin shows how to build a simple web app using Elemeno, a headless CMS, and a typical Node.js development stack.
By Eevee,
You use Java. I use Python. Let me try to sell you on it. The joy of dynamic typing, some helpful tricks with functions, and powerful class customization.
By Michael Grogan,
Michael explains how to use a Python API to connect to Twitter, and download tweets, follower lists, multiple tweets at once, and customize searches.
By Adam Bard,
Adam introduces the the basics of the Web Server Gateway Interface, which lies beneath every Python web framework, showing how to code your first WSGI app.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari looks at what makes Python suited to web development, and why it's the go-to language for an increasing number of web developers.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik introduces web scraping, and how you can create your own web scraping scripts for collecting data from the web.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari identifies some of the common pain points for Python beginners and presents elegant solutions for dealing with them.
By Brett Romero,
Take a sneak peak at one of our lesson in our Python course. In this video, you'll explore how to create anonymous functions in Python, lambda functions.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman explores uses of "yield" in Python, such as resuming execution where a function exited, iterating over a sequence, and working with iterables.
By SitePoint Offers,
By Brett Romero,
Brett Romero provides an introductory guide to Python collections, covering the various functions of lists, strings, mappings and sets.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
A. Hasan introduces the Python Imaging Library and Pillow, showing how to read and resize images, convert to grayscale and change image file formats.
By Bruno Skvorc,
SitePoint's RTDSphinx-PHP project is a skeleton for Sphinx that's ReadTheDocs-friendly, PHP-enabled and localization-optimized out of the box.
By Brett Romero,
Dynamic and changeable parts combined with string. This is what concatenation is. Let's jump in and see how its done with Python.
By Shaumik Daityari,
In this article, Shaumik Daityari will teach you how to deploy a Django applicaiton for production using mod_wsgi on Ubuntu 14.04.
By Bruno Skvorc,
ReadTheDocs is a popular platform for free hosting of Sphinx-generated project documentation. Bruno shows you how to use it when documenting PHP projects!
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman lists 10 time-saving tips for Pythonists, from coding styles to using libraries and testing Python code regularly.
By Brett Romero,
In this short video, I'll look at how Python handles control flow. This consist of if/else combinations along with elif.
By Collins Agbonghama,
Agbonghama Collins introduces MkDocs, a free, static site generator for building project documentation.
By Oltjano Terpollari,
Oltjano shows you some hacks to become more productive in Python, in particular with using virtual environments.