Fullstack Blockchain Developer at TheLedger.be with a passion for the crypto atmosphere.
Michiel's articles
7 Tips for Writing Clear, Human-friendly Microcopy
By Michiel Mulders,
Want to lose users? Miss out on sales? No? Learn seven easy ways to make sure the wording on your app isn't sending users and profits away!
How to Design Your Video Player with UX in Mind
By Michiel Mulders,
Choosing an online video player? Building one? Wait! It's not just about looks. Learn about cool UX features now available, and why they're so important.
How to Improve User Experience with Accurate User Feedback
By Michiel Mulders,
You submit a form—but get no feedback. Wha? Did it submit? Learn how to make sure your UI elements provide feedback to users—so that you don't lose them!
A Guide to Positive Reinforcement in UX Design
By Michiel Mulders,
Michiel Mulders explains the meaning of positive reinforcement in terms of UX, and offers practical tips for improving the experience of website visitors.
5 Tips for Writing Better Microcopy
By Michiel Mulders,
Michiel Mulders discusses the importance of microcopy for enhancing UX, and offers five tips for helping users better understand your site.
5 Ways to Improve User Experience with Machine Learning
By Michiel Mulders,
Improve your user experience with machine learning. Learn five strategies where machine learning solutions can realistically solve design problems today.
Learnability in Web Design: 5 Best Practices
By Michiel Mulders,
Michiel introduces five best practices you can use to provide a more learnable interface to your users, from consistency to familiarity and storification.
How to Create Your First REST API with Fastify
By Michiel Mulders,
An introduction to Fastify, showing how to set up a Fastify API, define API routes, add schema validation to requests, load and use plugins, and define hooks.
13 Best Practices for Building RESTful APIs
By Michiel Mulders,
Building robust APIs is an important skill — they make the modern web go round. Learn the 13 best practices you should consider when building a RESTful API.
How to Build Your First Discord Bot with Node.js
By Michiel Mulders,
Michiel Mulders shows you how to install and set up a new Discord bot, which is made easier thanks to the API offered by the Discord.js package.
How We Can Solve the Cryptocurrency Energy Usage Problem
By Michiel Mulders,
Michiel Mulders discusses the huge amounts of energy consumed by blockchain projects, and a range a creative solutions to making them more energy-efficient.
How to Build Your First Amazon Alexa Skill
By Michiel Mulders,
Michiel Mulders explains how to build new custom Alexa skills by using the Alexa Skill Kit, showing how to create a basic "get a fact" Alexa skill.
How to Build Your First Telegram Chatbot with Node.js
By Michiel Mulders,
In this guide, we'll walk you through everything you need to know to build your first Telegram chatbot using JavaScript and Node.js.
What Every Dev Company Needs to Know about NoOps Development
By Michiel Mulders,
Automation has formed a new development model known as NoOps. We cover what NoOps is, the benefits of using it, and how to implement it.
Optimize the Performance of a Vue App with Async Components
By Michiel Mulders,
Michiel Mulders demonstrates how, when building a Vue app with Vue CLI, to make use of both Vue’s async components and webpack’s code-splitting functionality to load in parts of a page after a Vue app’s initial render — keeping initial load time to a minimum and giving your app a snappier feel.
Smart Contract Safety: Best Practices & Design Patterns
By Michiel Mulders,
Developing with a security mindset is extremely important as the cost of failure can be high and change can be difficult. It’s recommended to use secure design patterns like rate limiters, exit strategies or circuit breakers to protect your contract against unexpected events.
Solidity Pitfalls: Random Number Generation for Ethereum
By Michiel Mulders,
This article will guide you through the best practices and pitfalls when using a random number as input for your Ethereum smart contract.
A Beginner Splurge in Node.js
By Camilo Reyes, Michiel Mulders,
Camillo Reyes and Michiel Mulders demonstrate some experiments with Node.js and the command line, using callbacks, I/O operations and a web server.
How to Deploy Node Applications: Heroku vs Now.sh
By Michiel Mulders,
Michiel Mulders compares Heroku and Now.sh, showing how to deploy Node apps to each service and looking at additional features like monitoring and logging.